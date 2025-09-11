Hollow Knight: Silksong isn't a particularly short game for a Metroidvania. Much like its predecessor, Silksong's huge map, raft of collectibles, and challenging bosses make for a densely-packed adventure. And, depending on how skilled you are and what you want to do, you might take a while.

So, how long is Silksong? Is it longer than Hollow Knight? And how long does it take to reach the True Ending? We've covered all of that here in this guide.

How long is Silksong?

If you're just gunning for the Normal Ending of Silksong without too much exploring or a handful of sidequests, it'll probably take the average player about 25-30 hours.

However, there are a lot of optional areas and quests in Silksong, and if you're a little more relaxed and want to soak up the world and atmosphere, reaching the credits can take you in excess of 35 hours.

We rolled credits at 40 hours, for example, but we also went well off of the beaten path multiple and have done almost every Wish.

How long will it take to 100%?

Okay, we're still working on this one, but if we had to guess? Around 50+ hours for first-timers and average players.

There are multiple endings to get, side quests to complete, Tools and Crests to gather, and the map is simply bigger than Hollow Knight's. And there's probably free content and DLC coming, too.

Of course, it's possible to do everything in under 30 hours because there's an achievement for it. So, you know, good luck!

We'll update this with a definitive answer once we've done everything there is in Silksong.

Does Silksong take longer to beat than Hollow Knight?

It sure does! A normal playthrough of Hollow Knight is around 20-25 hours, while a second ending will probably add an extra 5-10 hours on top of that. At max, Hollow Knight will take 40 hours to beat and get the "good" ending.

No, we're not counting the Pantheons because that's nuts and can push you into the 100 hour territory.

There's also just way more to do in Silksong. And while Hollow Knight has a variety of free DLC and optional challenges (that can take hours upon hours of mastery), in terms of base-game? Silksong beats it out easily.

Enjoying taking your time with Hollow Knight: Silksong? Make sure you check in with our helpful walkthrough hub for any hints or tips you might be looking for.