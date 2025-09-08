Relying on just your needle won't be enough in Hollow Knight: Silksong. Luckily, as with any good Metroidvania, Hornet can learn a range of traversal skills and special attacks that help make combat and exploration... well, not a breeze, but a lot more manageable.

Below we're listing every single Silk Skill and Ancestral Art you can unlock in Silksong, along with what each one does.

Note: We still have more Skills and Arts to unlock in Silksong, and we'll be updating it in the coming days and weeks as we find them all.

All Silk Skills

Below is a list of every single Silk Skill Hornet can learn in game, where to find it, and what it does.

We're still missing some of these, so check back soon for a complete list!

Silkspear

Silkspear allows Hornet to throw her needle directly in front of her, piercing all foes in a line.

Location In Mosshome, follow the path northwest of Shakra and west of the sign with the three arrows (this is a Bellway). Keep following the road and eventually you'll reach the Silkspear skill. It's mandatory for progression, so impossible to miss.

Thread Storm

If you've played Hollow Knight, this will be familiar to you; Hornet will surround herself with a storm of silk threads, attacking all enemies close to her.

Location At the very top of the northeast area in Greymoor. It's easier to get this if you have Cling Grip, which you'll get from Shellwood.

What are Silk Skills?

If you've played Hollow Knight before, then Silk Skills are the equivalent of The Knight's Spells.

These are combat skills that consume Silk — the same resource you use for healing — so picking and choosing when to use them in combat is crucial. Some can leave you vulnerable to attacks too, but they're essential for mixing into combat to ensure you have a wide variety of tools to take down foes.

How to equip Silk Skills

If you want to change which Silk Skill you're using, then you need to rest at a Bench.

Then, hop into the menu and head to your Crest and Tool screen. In the centre of the Crest, you'll see that's where the SIlk Skill goes. Select which one you want to equip and press 'A'. It's that easy.

You can only have one Silk Skill equipped at a time, so find your favourite and go nuts!

All Ancestral Arts

Ancestral Arts are extremely important for Hornet's maneuverability, and we've got a list of all of them for you right here.

Of course, there are some we're still missing, so we'll update this guide as and when we find more.

Swift Step (Dash)

If you think Hornet moves a little slowly, then here's something for you; Swift Step allows Hornet to dash on the ground and in mid-air, but it also lets her run.

Location In Deep Docks, make your way through the area until you find an orange blob on the ceiling. Hit it and it will explode, revealing a new room. Head inside and head to the left to find the idol with the skill

Cling Grip (Wall Grab)

There are too many tall walls in Pharloom, right? Well, Cling Grip wil help. Hornet can now hold on to a wall for a limited amount of time, making wall jumps and climbing a breeze.

Location In Shellwood, defeat the Sister Splinter boss fight and then continue progressing through the area to eventually reach the idol and skill.

Needolin

The Needolin isn't as flashy as some other skills, but the subtle sounds of the silk string are required to enter the Citadel and many secret rooms hiding in Pharloom.

Location Defeat Widow in Bellhome

Clawline

Large gaps that double jumping and drifting can't deal with? Enter the Clawline. With this, Hornet launches her spear forward and then follows the trajectory, like a zipline. It can grab onto rings, but it also works on enemies, too.

Location In the Underworks, on the east side, accessible from Whiteward. You need to head all the way to the bottom of the lava room, then head east through a dangerous road with magma and pouring lava, then head into a large room full of rings and lava to get this.

What are Ancestral Arts?

Ancestral Arts differ from Silk Skills in that they don't consume Silk at all. These are mostly used for traversal or progressing through the game, and if you want to complete the map, they're 100% mandatory.

You don't need to equip these; once you learn the Art, it will be available to you at all times.

Pharloom is a dangerous world, so you'll need all the help you can get to make it through. Luckily, we have a whole host of guides in our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough hub, so make sure you check them out.