Considering Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles had all manner of adjustments to its gameplay across the board, newcomers and returning fans may be wondering how to unlock Cloud Strife and get him added into your party ASAP for maximum Final Fantasy vibes. We fully get it.

Of course, and as you'll know if you've already checked out our 9/10 review, Cloud's appearance in the game has been amended to make up for the fact you got him way too late in previous versions. Not only that, but you also get his Materia Sword alongside him now, without having to go through a previously rather torturous way of unlocking the signature weapon.

So, let's check out how to go about getting Monsieur Le Strife into the squad this time around, shall we?

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - How To Get Cloud Strife In Your Party ASAP

There are a few simple steps to follow here.

First up, make sure to recruit Mustadio and have him in your party before you reach Chapter 4. Mustadio can be found in Chapter 2, and you'll happen upon him as a matter of course, so don't stress missing him. The key here is to make sure you recruit him into your party when given the opportunity.

With this done, once you get to Chapter 4, head for the Clockwork City of Goug and take on the quest there to construct eight robots.

At this point you'll have met Cloud, but he'll take off again. He's like that. You'll need to buy a flower from the Flower Peddler girl in Sal Ghidos in order to then have some cutscenes play out when you return to Sal Ghidos.

The flower girl, again, will show up - you'll bump into her in due course and then be offered the opportunity to buy a flower.

From here, Cloud will show up again, and this time you can recruit him into your party. Done.

Oh, and as we mentioned, the best thing about this in The Ivalice Chronicles is that Cloud rocks up with his Materia Sword equipped this time, so no worries about then having to go find it. Hooray!

