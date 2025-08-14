So, you've defeated Donkey Kong Bananza's final boss, rolled credits and been greeted with a mysterious "The adventure continues..." message at the end of it all. The question is, what do you do next?

Have no fear, we're here to help! In this guide, we'll run through all of Donkey Kong Bananza's post-game content, including the main post-credit storyline, extra missions, bonus Banandium Gems and how to unlock the secret ending.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Post Game - What To Do After Rolling Credits

There's a huge amount of post-credit content in Donkey Kong Bananza, and you can tackle it in just about any order you'd like (if you have enough Banandium Gems, that is). So, while we've presented the post-credit adventures in a set list below, feel free to pick and choose whichever task takes your fancy.

That said, you'll absolutely need to start with this first step before progressing...

Reunite With Pauline

Before you get started on the post-game content, you'll want to pick up Pauline so you can return to your Bananza forms.

This is pretty well sign-posted by the monkeys in the Ingot Isle Cave-In, but just in case you missed it, go and speak to Poppy and Grumpy Kong near the centre of the layer, then follow the objective marker down to Grumpy's newly constructed Warp Gong.

A brief cutscene will see Pauline leaping out of the warp tunnel and setting up the main post-credit story. Speaking of which...

Bananza Rehearsals

Pauline has been asked to perform a show on top of the New Donk City Hall, but she doesn't have a song to sing! Whatever will she do?

Thus, we begin the main post-game storyline. To help Pauline on her path to musical inspiration, you'll have to visit the five Elders (plus the Great Harmoneel) and complete their respective Bananza Rehearsal challenge. Each of these Rehearsals is the ultimate test of your Bananza abilities, and will likely pose some of the most intense platforming challenges you've faced up to this point, so make sure you're stocked up on Apple Juice and Balloons for some quick revives!

You'll also want to make sure that you have used your Skill Points to unlock (and ideally max out) every Bananza Transformation ability. The tests won't be impossible without them, but having the full arsenal at your disposal will make things much easier.

You'll need to have a select number of Banandium Gems to take part in each Bananza Rehearsal. You can find the exact numbers below:

Kong Bananza Rehearsal (Lagoon Layer) - 300 Banandium Gems

Zebra Bananza Rehearsal (Freezer Layer) - 350 Banandium Gems

Ostrich Bananza Rehearsal (Forest Layer) - 400 Banandium Gems

Elephant Bananza Rehearsal (Tempest Layer) - 500 Banandium Gems

Snake Bananza Rehearsal (Radiance Layer) - 600 Banandium Gems

Great Harmoneel (Planet Core) - Complete all other rehearsals

The final challenge, The Great Harmoneel's Windpipe, is the trickiest of the bunch, so we've assembled a separate walkthrough guide for this gauntlet-running mission.