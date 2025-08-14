Donkey Kong Bananza - Post-Credits
So, you've defeated Donkey Kong Bananza's final boss, rolled credits and been greeted with a mysterious "The adventure continues..." message at the end of it all. The question is, what do you do next?

Have no fear, we're here to help! In this guide, we'll run through all of Donkey Kong Bananza's post-game content, including the main post-credit storyline, extra missions, bonus Banandium Gems and how to unlock the secret ending.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Post Game - What To Do After Rolling Credits

There's a huge amount of post-credit content in Donkey Kong Bananza, and you can tackle it in just about any order you'd like (if you have enough Banandium Gems, that is). So, while we've presented the post-credit adventures in a set list below, feel free to pick and choose whichever task takes your fancy.

That said, you'll absolutely need to start with this first step before progressing...

Reunite With Pauline

Donkey Kong Bananza - Post-Credits
Before you get started on the post-game content, you'll want to pick up Pauline so you can return to your Bananza forms.

This is pretty well sign-posted by the monkeys in the Ingot Isle Cave-In, but just in case you missed it, go and speak to Poppy and Grumpy Kong near the centre of the layer, then follow the objective marker down to Grumpy's newly constructed Warp Gong.

A brief cutscene will see Pauline leaping out of the warp tunnel and setting up the main post-credit story. Speaking of which...

Bananza Rehearsals

Pauline has been asked to perform a show on top of the New Donk City Hall, but she doesn't have a song to sing! Whatever will she do?

Thus, we begin the main post-game storyline. To help Pauline on her path to musical inspiration, you'll have to visit the five Elders (plus the Great Harmoneel) and complete their respective Bananza Rehearsal challenge. Each of these Rehearsals is the ultimate test of your Bananza abilities, and will likely pose some of the most intense platforming challenges you've faced up to this point, so make sure you're stocked up on Apple Juice and Balloons for some quick revives!

You'll also want to make sure that you have used your Skill Points to unlock (and ideally max out) every Bananza Transformation ability. The tests won't be impossible without them, but having the full arsenal at your disposal will make things much easier.

Donkey Kong Bananza - Post-Credits
You'll need to have a select number of Banandium Gems to take part in each Bananza Rehearsal. You can find the exact numbers below:

  • Kong Bananza Rehearsal (Lagoon Layer) - 300 Banandium Gems
  • Zebra Bananza Rehearsal (Freezer Layer) - 350 Banandium Gems
  • Ostrich Bananza Rehearsal (Forest Layer) - 400 Banandium Gems
  • Elephant Bananza Rehearsal (Tempest Layer) - 500 Banandium Gems
  • Snake Bananza Rehearsal (Radiance Layer) - 600 Banandium Gems
  • Great Harmoneel (Planet Core) - Complete all other rehearsals

The final challenge, The Great Harmoneel's Windpipe, is the trickiest of the bunch, so we've assembled a separate walkthrough guide for this gauntlet-running mission.

With all of the Bananza Rehearsals under your belt, you can roll credits again and be treated to a new piece of art in the process.

Grumpy Kong's Projects

Donkey Kong Bananza - Post-Credits
The Ingot Isle Cave-In layer will be open to you after rolling credits, providing an entirely new area to explore. Those on the hunt for a challenge, however, will want to speak to Grumpy Kong near the Baboomtown Entrance checkpoint and help to fund his building projects.

Paying Grumpy 5,000 Gold will unlock the Battle Rush Challenge Ruins, which tasks you with surviving 13 waves of enemies, and will reward you with a bunch of Banandium Gems in the process.

An additional 10,000 Gold, and Grumpy will build the Boss Rush Ruins. As you might expect, this is a challenge where you have to beat five bosses (Inflammonite, Abracajabya, Sinister Blusterwing, Muckety-Muck and Stompenclomper) back to back, and you'll pick up a bunch of Banandium Gems in the process.

Finally, give Grumpy a whopping 120,000 Gold to complete the Ingot Isle Restoration Project. We won't spoil this one for you here, but trust us, it's a worthy finale.

New Groove Layer Quest

Donkey Kong Bananza - Post-Credits
If you head back to the Groove Layer, you'll find that the funky music has faltered once again. There's a new 'Repair the Disco Hall' quest waiting for you, and completing it rewards you with some Banandium Gems and a DJ deck, so you can switch up the hall's tunes.

Bonus Banandium Gems

Donkey Kong Bananza - Post-Credits
There is a boatload of Banandium Gems that only unlock once you have completed the main story and rolled credits for the first time. Alongside the Bananza Rehearsals we mentioned above, you'll also find new fashion-centric Glamtone challenges on the new Ingot Isle Cave-In, Canyon Layer, Divide, Resort and Feast Layers, and a decent helping of Shifty Smash challenges and hidden gems in the expanded starting area.

You'll find a full rundown of all Banandium Gem locations, including the post-credit ones, in our walkthrough guide below.

How to Unlock the Secret Ending

With all of the above out of the way, you're ready to see the game's secret ending. Yes, there's a special piece of in-game art available to all those who have squeezed everything out of Bananza, but you need to have collected all 777 Banandium Gems, all 696 Fossils and all 110 Discs.

With all those gathered up, return to the Banandium Root on the final sublayer of the Planet Core and choose to 'Go to the surface!'. The credits will play once again, and you'll be greeted by the following new piece of art, which shows Pauline's surface performance, but with all the underground world's NPCs in attendance this time.

Donkey Kong Bananza - Post-Credits
And just like that, you've squeezed just about everything out of Donkey Kong Bananza! If you need more help with any of the above, be sure to check out our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for loads more hints and tips.