Throughout your roguelike runs in Donkey Kong Bananza's Emerald Rush DLC, you'll come across a series of different Perks to boost your abilities and grant you some sweet Emerald Ore bonuses.

These Perks are essential for completing a good run, so it's a good idea to gain a decent understanding of all the options on the table before diving in. In the following guide, we'll be listing every Emerald Rush Perk and explaining what it does.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Emerald Rush - All Perks

We've laid out the following list of Perks according to their order in the in-game Perks List. You'll pick up more Perk options as you play (either via Emerald Rush Rewards or by simply selecting new Perks from the Fossil menu), so you might need to get another few runs under your belt before you see every one listed below.

Note. We're still working on tracking down every Emerald Rush Perk, and we will be adding to the following list with every newbie that we find. As such, the following is a work in progress for the time being.

Perk Description Crockoid Demolisher More emerald ore will appear after you defeat a Crockoid. Squeeloid Demolisher More emerald ore will appear after you defeat a Squeeloid. Buzzoid Demolisher More emerald ore will appear after you defeat a Buzzoid. Batter-Up Beat More emerald ore will appear after you defeat an enemy by swinging a chunk at them. Surfin' Beat More emerald ore will appear after you defeat an enemy by Turf Surfing into them. Turf Groove More emerald ore will appear based on the distance you travel while Turf Surfing. Wild Warrior More emerald ore will appear after you defeat an enemy during a Kong Bananza transformation. Kong Forager More items will appear while smashing terrain during a Kong Bananza transformation. Windup Beat More emerald ore will appear after you defeat an enemy with a Charge Punch. Zebra Forager More items will appear while smashing terrain during a Zebra Bananza transformation. Slingin' Beat More emerald ore will appear after you defeat an enemy with Spin Shot. Fearless Flyer More emerald ore will appear after you defeat an enemy during an Ostrich Bananza transformation. Eggsplosive Beat More emerald ore will appear after you defeat an enemy with an Egg Bomb. Typhoon Titan More emerald ore will appear after you defeat an enemy during an Elephant Bananza transformation. Elephant Forager More items will appear while smashing terrain during an Elephant Bananza transformation. Hyper Hopper More emerald ore will appear after you defeat an enemy during a Snake Bananza transformation. Jumpin' Beat More emerald ore will appear after you defeat an enemy with Jump Burst. Hearty Groove More emerald ore will appear based on the number of extra hearts you recover while your health is already full. Balloon Hoarder More emerald ore will appear after defeating an enemy based on the number of Red Balloons you have stored. Chip Hoarder More emerald ore will appear after defeating an enemy based on the current number of chips you've collected. Skill Champ More emerald ore will appear after defeating an enemy based on the number of skills you've unlocked. Perk Champ More emerald ore will appear after defeating an enemy based on the number of Emerald Perks you've gained. Goal Champ More emerald ore will appear after defeating an enemy based on the number of Void Goals you've cleared. Healthy Heart More emerald ore will appear after defeating an enemy while your health is full. Smashing Forager More items will appear while smashing terrain. Apple Hunter More apples will appear while smashing terrain. Treasure Hunter More treasure chests will appear while smashing terrain. Emerald Treasure More emerald geysers will occur when opening treasure chests. Balloon Treasure More Red Balloons will appear when opening treasure chests. Treasure Trove More chips and emerald ore will appear when opening treasure chests. Long-Range Forager More items will appear after smashing terrain by throwing chunks of material. Superior Smasher More emerald ore will appear while smashing emerald roots or wooden containers. Banana Slamma More emerald ore will appear when you smash a banana. Emerald Polisher More emerald ore will appear when you smash emerald bullion apart. Emerald Negotiator More emerald ore will be earned after you clear one of Void's Goals. Chip Negotiator More chips will be earned after you clear one of Void's Goals. Impactful Punches Increase the range of destruction for Charge Punches. Barrel Bump-Up Hold one additional Warp Barrel in your inventory. Fossil Radar All fossil locations can be seen by opening the Map with '-'.

How Many Emerald Rush Perks Are There?

In total, there are 104 different Emerald Rush Perks to collect. You can unlock these by raising your Rating Points total through completing successful runs.

