We're just two layers into Donkey Kong Bananza, and it's already time to face off against the first member of the Void Company: Grumpy Kong.

This miniboss is your one-way ticket to the Canyon Layer's deeper sublayers, but don't worry, it's a breeze with the right technique.

In this guide, we'll explain the best strats for defeating Grumpy Kong quickly.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Grumpy Kong Walkthrough

Grumpy Kong General Tips

Here are some things to keep in mind when you're going up against Grumpy Kong:

Use Hand Slap to collect Gold and keep your Bananergy full.

Transform into Kong Bananza whenever possible to break through all of Grumpy's 'layers'.

How to Defeat Grumpy Kong

Grumpy Kong's machine is built across three levels, and you'll have to break the bottom two if you want to deal him any damage.

Right from the start of the fight, roll towards Grumpy Kong, being careful to avoid his hammer swings, and break through the machine's lower rock terrain level. Keep punching until you've destroyed the golden bones hidden inside the rock.

With the bottom layer destroyed, switch to Kong Bananza and repeat the process on the middle concrete layer.

Once both levels are out of the way, it's time to climb on top of the remaining machine and deal some damage to Grumpy himself. This section of the fight is pretty straightforward (keep hitting 'Y' for as long as Grumpy is dazed), but keep an eye out for his spinning pickaxe attack. When you see it charging, drop onto the ground and wait out the attack. Grumpy will get dizzy again after a couple of spins, so get back to punching.

Repeat that final step as many times as necessary to bring his health bar down to zero.

With Grumpy Kong out of the way, it's time to dive deeper into the Canyon Layer. Check out our Boss Guides hub for bonus battle tips, or head over to our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for even more advice.