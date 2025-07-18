If you've gotten your hands on the new Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo to go alongside the new Switch 2 release, then you might be wondering how to actually unlock the Diva Dress for Pauline.

A quick glance on Reddit will reveal that many are struggling to nab the dress, with some even going so far as to say that their amiibo might be broken. Well, don't worry folks, it's not. Y'see, tapping the amiibo to the Switch won't immediately unlock the dress; you need to speak to a specific character in order to get it.

As highlighted in the above video from PhillyBeatzU, you need to head to the Resort Layer and speak to an NPC called Collectone. If you're not sure which character this is, they look suspiciously similar to the amiibo itself. Collectone will express their interest in amiibo and ask if you have any on you. Say yes and you'll be prompted to use the amiibo on the Switch.

Once you've followed the steps, you'll unlock "a new outfit for Pauline" – the Diva Dress!

Now, it's worth reiterating that you don't actually need the amiibo to unlock the dress; you can get it at a later point regardless. The amiibo just lets you nab it a bit sooner. So what value does the amiibo actually offer..? Well, that's a question for another time.

Hopefully that's helped you out if you're struggling, though!