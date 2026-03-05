Mouse Mode is one of the Switch 2's defining features, but it often feels a little underutilised. So a game all about building and crafting like Pokémon Pokopia is the perfect place to implement this control scheme, right?

Well, yes! You can use mouse controls in Pokémon Pokopia, and in this guide, we'll tell you how to use them and what exactly you can do while using your Joy-Con 2 as a mouse.

How to use Mouse Mode in Pokémon Pokopia

Like most games on the Switch 2, it's super easy. All you have to do is remove the Joy-Con 2 from the console, but the wrist straps on, and hold them coloured-side down on the table.

You'll know it's working because you'll see a little mouse cursor on your screen.

You can turn off Mouse Mode any time, too. Just head to the in-game settings and scroll down on the Game tab to the Mouse Mode section, where you can flip them on and off.

What can you do with mouse controls?

The main benefit of mouse controls is that it allows you to place furniture much more accurately, both inside a house and outside in the world.

You can place items much further away from you, and you're not reliant on Ditto's positioning. You can also do the same with any blocks you want to place out in the world.

Another thing you can do us use Rock Smash, and again, it's much more accurate than using standard controls, though still a bit fiddly.

Rock Smash is the only Transformation you can use in Mouse Mode, however, so if you want do water or pull up some grass, just life the Joy-Con 2 off the table.

No Tandemaus were harmed in the making of the Switch 2! For other questions you need answers to, or general story and progression tips, head to our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for all the help you'll need.