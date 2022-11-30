Disney Dreamlight Valley's Animal Crossing-like gameplay wouldn't be complete without a fishing mini-game, but how do you get the ability to fish, and where can you find fish? We've got the tips ready for you!
How to fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Fishing in Disney Dreamlight Valley is quite straightforward.
Equip your fishing rod, stand facing a body of water (this can be a pond, a river, or the ocean), and hold A to cast. Wait until the bobber goes under the water, and then you will see a white ring that appears and begins to shrink. Press A again when the white ring is inside the green circle in the center.
The harder the fish is to catch, the rarer that fish is. There will be more circles to time correctly, and faster timings, so make sure you train yourself on the easier fish first!
Where to get the fishing rod
You'll get the fishing rod as one of Goofy's early quests, Fishing Expedition. It's an easy quest to complete — you just need to catch anything and show it to Goofy, and he'll let you keep the fishing rod.
You cannot upgrade the fishing rod like you can with the other Royal Tools, though!
The difference between ripple colours
You don't have to fish in the ripple spots, but you're guaranteed to get a fish if you cast your line into these spots — and they're the only way you can get rare fish, so it's worth learning which is which.
White is the easiest fishing spot, and has two circle rhythm levels.
Blue is the next easiest, and has three circle rhythm levels, with the last one being a bit faster.
Gold (it looks red on some screens) is the hardest. It has four circle rhythm levels, with the last one being a lot faster.
Tips for easier fishing
Your reaction times are faster when responding to audio cues instead of visual cues, so try not looking at the screen when you fish. There's an audio cue when the white ring reaches the green circle, so you can listen out for that instead if you're struggling.
You can also bring along a companion with the Fishing ability, and this will occasionally double your yield as your companion will magically "find" extras of some of the fish you catch. The higher their friendship level, the more likely this is!
You can also unlock and upgrade Moana's boat, and she'll find fish on her own. This won't complete your daily quests or unlock achievements about catching fish, but it can help you out if you need a specific fish for a quest. To unlock Moana's boat, you'll need to visit her realm, welcome her to the Valley, and complete her first few quests until you've finished "How Far You'll Go". You can then increase the rarity of the fish she catches by interacting with the Scrooge sign next to the boat, and dropping some cash.
If you mess up while catching a fish, don't worry! The ripple won't go away, even if it's a rare one, so you can try again.
Having trouble fishing in Sunlit Plateau?
You might not have finished Scar's Nature & Nurture Quest! If the water is purple, you can't fish in Sunlit Plateau until you've fixed the issue. Keep following Scar's quests until you restore the Orb of Nurturing to the pillar. Here's our walkthrough:
Where to find fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Here's a full list of the fish and where to find them:
|Fish
|Location
|Ripple colour
|Sell price
|Energy restored
|Seaweed
|Anywhere
|None
|20
|25
|Anglerfish
|Forgotten Lands
|Gold
|1,500
|2,000
|Bass
|Peaceful Meadow
Forest of Valor
Sunlit Plateau
Frosted Heights
|White
|25
|150
|Bream
|Peaceful Meadow
|Blue
|600
|1,300
|Carp
|Forest of Valor
Sunlit Plateau
|Blue
|400
|800
|Catfish
|Peaceful Meadow
|Gold
|550
|1,200
|Cod
|Dazzle Beach
Glade of Trust
Forgotten Lands
|White/None
|35
|150
|Crab
|Frosted Heights
|Blue
|600
|1,200
|Fugu
|Dazzle Beach (raining)
|Gold
|900
|1,700
|Herring
|Dazzle Beach
Glade of Trust
|White
|65
|250
|Kingfish
|Dazzle Beach
|Gold
|459
|800
|Lancetfish
|Forgotten Lands
|Blue
|650
|1,300
|Lobster
|Glade of Trust
|Gold
|950
|1,600
|Perch
|Forest of Valor
Sunlit Plateau
|Blue
|80
|400
|Pike
|Forest of Valor
|Gold
|800
|1,500
|Rainbow Trout
|Peaceful Meadow
Forest of Valor
|White
|50
|300
|Salmon
|Sunlit Plateau
Frosted Heights
|White
|150
|500
|Shrimp
|Dazzle Beach
|Blue
|300
|750
|Sole
|Forgotten Lands
|White
|200
|500
|Squid
|Glade of Trust
Forgotten Lands
|Blue
|500
|1,000
|Swordfish
|Dazzle Beach
|Gold
|700
|1,500
|Tilapia
|Sunlit Plateau
Frosted Heights
|Blue
|600
|1,150
|Tuna
|Glade of Trust
Forgotten Lands
|White
|95
|350
|Walleye
|Sunlit Plateau
|Gold
|1,100
|1,700
|White Sturgeon
|Frosted Heights
|Gold
|1,200
|1,800
How to get Glittering Herring
Glittering Herring is a quest-only item that Elsa's looking for. Here's our guide on how and where to get it:
How to make seafood dishes
We have guides for cooking with seafood right here:
And our full cooking guide can be found here:
Now you know how to fish and where to fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, have fun putting Goofy's skills to shame!
If you're looking for more info about Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our guides detailing How To Raise Friendship Fast, How To Upgrade Your House, How To Upgrade Tools, How To Earn Star Coins Fast, and How To Make The Ratatouille Recipe.
Comments (0)
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...