As part of your quest to bring Moana and Maui to Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll have to make three recipes: Fruit Salad, Seafood Salad, and Seafood Platter.

If you're struggling to figure out the recipe for Seafood Platter, don't worry — we know the way.

How to make Seafood Platter

Ingredients

You'll need two ingredients:

One seafood Another seafood

How to get seafood

Seafood is found in Dazzle Beach and the Glade of Trust. There are five types:

Shrimp (blue fishing spots, Dazzle Beach) Squid (blue fishing spots, Glade of Trust) Scallop (pink shells found on Dazzle Beach) Clam (blue shells found on Dazzle Beach) Oyster (dark blue shells found on Dazzle Beach)

You can use any seafood you want for the platter. Good news: They can both be the same type of seafood!

How to cook

Head to a stove — you can find one in Remy's Café, or you get given one by Mickey in one of his early quests — and make sure that you have one Coal Ore, found by mining rocks around the perimeters of each biome. You can then select the seafood and the lettuce, and select "Start Cooking" to create the meal.

