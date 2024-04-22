That's right, it's time for another edition of 'Help, Please Help - Too Many Switch Games!'

For a few years now we've been running bi-annual Games We Missed round-ups where you lovely lot nominate great Switch games that we weren't able to review. We do our best to cover as much as possible, but with so many brilliant things hitting the eShop every month, it's impossible to play everything we'd like to.

That's where you come in. You send your nominations, we sift through them (pulling out all the games we did review), and we publish the results with comments from the nomineers... the nominators... the people who sent the nominations!

Back in October, in Part 7 of our Reader Recommendations series, you highlighted a whopping 28 eShop gems, including Pipe Push Paradise, Belle Boomerang, Gravity Circuit, and Mr. Sun's Hatbox.

But there are plenty more where they came from. If there are any Switch games we haven't reviewed that you'd like to highlight, send us your recommendations (under 100 words, full guidelines below) and we'll showcase the best in Part 8. Remember, we won't be reviewing these games — this is an opportunity to shine a light on some deserving games that, unfortunately, we weren't able to get to ourselves.

If you want to know how you can participate, read the guidelines on how to send your recommendations to us below — make sure you go through them carefully if you want to see your entries included in the feature:

Submission guidelines

100-word limit - Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games, and why you enjoyed it.

- Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games, and why you enjoyed it. One entry per game - Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there's no need to duplicate.

- Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there's no need to duplicate. Choose only games that we haven't reviewed on the site - To check if a Nintendo Life review exists, simply type the name of the game into the search box at the very top of the page (look for the magnifying glass icon in the top left corner) and click on the game page that appears. If there's no review, and it doesn't appear in a previous Reader Recommendations feature (which will also appear on the game page if it exists), you're good to go!

How to send a recommendation

Head to Nintendo Life's Contact page and select the subject "Switch eShop Hidden Gems" from the drop-down menu (it's already done for you in the link above). Type your name, email, and beautifully crafted message into the appropriate box, hit send, and Bob's your uncle!

If you've got any questions about the format, feel free to ask in the comments section below. And if you don't feel comfortable sending a full-blown recommendation, you can drop suggestions for games you'd like to see highlighted, too.

Once again, we won't be reviewing these games, but with so many games coming to the eShop every week, we're eager to highlight the best of them, as always. We're looking forward to seeing what you recommend!