What's the best Ys game on Switch? Falcom's long-running action RPG series has been going for longer than Final Fantasy, and it's a genre-defining franchise, but it's not the most well-known series in the world. But those who love it, absolutely adore it

With the release of Ys X: Nordics last week, we've compiled a list of all Ys games available on Nintendo consoles, including Switch. However, we've excluded import-only titles such as Ys V — one day, perhaps, Falcom will remake that one. One day...

If you're all on deck and ready to sail through a sea of Ys, then let's have a look at the Ys series on Nintendo, ranked worst to best.

Best Ys Games FAQs

Shipwrecked into the Ys series and want to get to know more? We've got some answers for you to help you understand this long-running series.

What was the first Ys game?

Ys started all the way back on 21st June 1987 — that's before even Final Fantasy existed — with the release of Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished for the NEC PC-8801.

That particular game has been ported and remade multiple times over the years, and today, is often commonly paired with its direct sequel, Ys II: Ancient Ys Vanished – The Final Chapter. If you have a DS, then you can pick up Legacy of Ys Books I & II

It's actually available on Switch via the Eggconsole release, titled Ys PC-8801mkIISR.

How many Ys games are on Switch?

Currently, there are seven Ys games available to play on Nintendo Switch. Three of these are retro releases thanks to the Eggconsole versions, while the other four are new entries or ports.

Of these seven games, six are currently part of the main canon. Wanderers from Ys, the original release of Ys III, has since been remade and is now known as The Oath in Felghana, which is getting a Switch remake in 2025.

What's the latest Ys game?

The newest game in the series is Ys X: Nordics, which launched on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC on 25th October 2024.

How many Ys games are there?

There are 11 main "canon" Ys games, and another three games which are no longer considered a part of the canon. Otherwise, here are all eleven canon Ys games:

If you want to play the Ys games in chronological order, they go — Origin, I, II, X, Celceta, Felghana, V, VIII, VI, Seven, and IX. Ys V is the only game to not be officially localised in the West.

Do you need to play the Ys games in order?

Nope, not at all. While there's a clear timeline for Adol's journey, the story of every single entry is more like a standalone adventure.

There are some callbacks to Adol's previous adventures in later Ys games, but these are largely inconsequential and simply act as little nods for fans.

The only exceptions to this are the first two numbered entries — Ys I and Ys II. There's a reason both of these games get repackaged together in rereleases, and it's because their stories are intrinsically linked.

What are the EGGCONSOLE games?

The Eggconsole games are part of D4's Project EGG series, which is an emulation-based distribution service on PC. Eggconsole refers to games that have been ported to Switch that are part of that service.

The three Ys games released in the Eggconsole series — I, II, and Wanderers from Ys — are all only available in Japanese, despite being on the Western eShop storefront. They're easy enough to navigate in Japanese, fortunately, with many weapon names appearing in English, but you'll miss out on some dialogue.

We've got a complete list of every single Eggconsole release on Switch for you — there are some real retro delights here, and the series is a fantastic look at the past.

Which Ys game should I start with?

While only a handful of Ys games are available on Switch, and most of them have different playstyles, we think the most accessible game in the series is Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana.

This is the most popular entry in the series, and for good reason — it's got a fantastic story with a lovable cast of characters. Plus, the combat is absolutely divine. the Switch version has been fixed up since its initial release, too, meaning it runs pretty well and there are no translation errors in sight.

However, Ys X: Nordics is also a pretty good place to start, as it takes place near the beginning of Adol's adventuring timeline. That means there aren't a ton of callbacks that you might be missing out on, either.

Why are there so many versions of Ys IV?

With Ys IV, Falcom originally outsourced the game to two different developers — Tonkin House (the studio behind the Super Famicom release of Ys III) and Hudson Soft (which ported the first three games to the TurboGrafx-16).

Tonkin developed Ys IV: Mask of the Sun for the Super Famicom, while Hudson Soft delivered The Dawn of Ys for the TurboGrafx-16. Dawn of Ys was initially considered canon, but after the PS2 release of Ark of Napishtim, Mask of the Sun became the canon version of Ys IV. It even got a reimagined PS2 remake from Taito and Arc System Works titled Ys IV: Mask of the Sun: A New Theory

As of 2012, however, the canon release of Ys IV is the Falcom-developed Memories of Celceta, which is available on PC, PS4, and PS Vita.

Will Ys V ever get an English release?

We don't know yet. Currently, Ys V: Lost Kefin, Kingdom of Sand is the only mainline Ys game to never get an official English localisation. It's a Super Famicom game with a PS2 reimagining that was released in Japan in 2006.

All we can do is hope that Ys V will get the remake treatment — Falcom has already given most of those older games some love, so why not V?

Wait, so what is Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana?

Yep, it's another rerelease! Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is a remaster of the PC (and later PSP) game The Oath in Felghana, which is a remake and the canon version of Ys III.

The remaster released in Japan on 27th April 2023 on Switch, with a Western release coming on 7th January 2025.

