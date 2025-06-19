Best Power Banks and Chargers To Play Nintendo Switch 2 On The Go

The Nintendo Switch 2 delivers a truly next-gen handheld gaming experience, with stunning visuals, faster load times, and smoother performance across the board. But there’s one area where it falls a little short: battery life.

Compared to the original model, the Switch 2 just doesn’t go the distance when it comes to extended play on the go. Whether you’re deep into a long RPG session or just want to keep the multiplayer fun going on a road trip, you’ll likely find yourself reaching for a charger sooner than expected.

That’s where a reliable power bank or fast charger comes in. Below, we’ve rounded up the best options to keep your Switch 2 powered up wherever your adventures take you.

Belkin Gaming Nintendo Switch 2 Charger Case

This one’s unique - it’s not just a power bank, but also a protective carry case built specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Inside, you’ll find a removable 10,000mAh battery capable of delivering up to 30W fast charging, giving you up to 1.5 full recharges on the go. The case itself offers rugged protection with a water-resistant shell, scratch-resistant lining, and space for 10 game cards plus a hidden AirTag slot.

An LCD screen on the power bank shows exactly how much charge you have left, and a built-in kickstand groove makes tabletop gaming while charging easy. It’s a smart, all-in-one solution for gamers who travel.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh

Built for power-hungry devices like the Switch 2, the UGREEN Nexode 25000mAh Power Bank delivers ultra-fast, reliable charging wherever you are. With up to 200W total output over USB-C, it ensures your Switch 2 charges quickly and efficiently — even during active play.

The huge 25000mAh capacity gives you multiple full recharges, making it ideal for extended gaming sessions, travel, or camping when mains power isn’t an option. The TFT smart display shows real-time stats like remaining battery, charge speed, voltage, and time — giving you full visibility and control.

Engineered for durability and safety, this power bank retains over 80% capacity after 1000 cycles, with built-in thermal management and advanced protection features for worry-free use. If you’re serious about handheld gaming on the go, this is a top-tier pick.

Anker Power Bank 325 20,000mAh Portable Charger

Looking for a more affordable way to keep your console charged on the go? The Anker 325 Power Bank is a solid, budget-friendly choice that still packs plenty of power.

With a 20,000mAh capacity, it offers multiple recharges for the Switch 2 — ideal for travel, day trips, or weekend gaming. The bi-directional USB-C port provides up to 15W charging, which is enough to top up your console steadily between sessions. You can also charge a second device at the same time via the USB-A port.

Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost tech ensures safe and efficient charging, and you’ve got flexibility when it comes to recharging the power bank itself — via USB-C or Micro USB. It’s a great pick if you want reliable power without spending a fortune.

Anker Power Bank 737 24,000mAh 3-Port Portable Charger

If you want fast, high-capacity charging for your Nintendo Switch 2, the Anker 737 Power Bank is a powerhouse you can count on. With a massive 24,000mAh battery and support for 140W Power Delivery 3.1, it delivers lightning-fast USB-C charging that keeps your Switch 2 topped up even during heavy gameplay.

Thanks to bi-directional charging, the power bank itself recharges quickly too — ideal when you’re packing up for your next adventure. The built-in smart digital display gives you real-time info on power in/out and how long until it’s fully charged, so you’re never left guessing.

Compact, durable, and built for serious on-the-go gaming, this is an excellent choice for extended trips, festivals, or anywhere you need reliable power for your Switch 2.

Anker Solix PS30 Solar Panel, 30W Foldable Portable Solar Charger

If you’re taking your Nintendo Switch 2 off the grid — whether it’s a camping trip, music festival, or weekend hike — the Anker Solix PS30 lets you stay in the game without needing a wall socket.

This 30W portable solar panel features a USB-C port, making it perfect for charging your Switch 2 or a compatible power bank while out in the wild. Its foldable, lightweight design makes it easy to pack, and the IP65 weather resistance means it’ll keep working rain or shine.

Just unfold, plug in, and harness the sun to keep your Switch 2 powered wherever your adventures take you.

Anker SOLIX C200 DC Power Bank Station

If you want serious juice for your Switch 2 (and then some), the Anker SOLIX C200 is an absolute beast — but one that’s well worth the investment for hardcore gamers, campers, or anyone going completely off-grid.

With a massive 192Wh capacity and a powerful 140W USB-C output, it can keep your Switch 2 charged for days. Whether you’re gaming through a festival weekend or heading deep into the outdoors, this power station has you covered. It features five ports, including multiple USB-Cs, so you can charge your console and accessories simultaneously with ease.

Despite its high capacity, the C200 is 39% smaller than similar power stations, making it surprisingly travel-friendly. And with three ways to recharge — via USB-C, solar panel, or car — you’ve got flexible options to stay powered up wherever you are.

If you’re serious about extended handheld gaming without compromise, the C200 brings the power — and then some.

Let us know in the comments if you've picked up a power bank for your Switch 2 yet. And if you're interested in upgrading your TV to take advantage of the new system's features, check out our guide to the Best 4K TVs for Switch 2.