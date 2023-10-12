The Best Nintendo Christmas Gifts For 2023

Yes, it's that time of year once again, folks! If you're looking for the very best Nintendo gift ideas or the top Christmas presents for gamers this year, we're here to help with this Nintendo-flavoured Holiday gamer gift guide.

Below, you'll find all sorts of stocking fillers and video game-themed gift ideas to brighten the heart (and lighten the wallet) this Christmas. We're talking Switch consoles and games, eShop credit, Switch accessories, Nintendo toys, Nintendo homeware ideas, and everything in between!

There's so much to choose from, so use our handy table below to browse through any categories that take your fancy (note that we've added separate sections for US- and UK-based gift ideas!). Or, if you'd rather filter through the gift ideas by price bracket, make sure to check out our Nintendo Christmas Gift Budget guide:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Switch eShop Credit

The ultimate gift for Nintendo fans has to be Switch eShop credit. This credit can be spent on anything on Nintendo Switch including the hottest new games or even a subscription to Nintendo's Switch Online service. Simply buy your chosen amount below, give the voucher you receive to your special someone, and they'll be all set!

US

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $70
UK

Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £75
Nintendo eShop Card £100
Nintendo Christmas Cards

Want to go the extra mile and make their Christmas even more Nintendo-themed? Check out these Christmas cards!

Mario Holiday 4x6 Inch Greeting Card
Hallmark Pack of Pokémon Christmas Cards
Personalised Gaming Super Mario Theme Christmas Cards
Pokemon Christmas Card
All I Want for Christmas is Chu
Animal Crossing Christmas Card
Mario X Home Alone Christmas Card
Nintendo Super Mario King Boo Pixel Christmas Card
Super Mario Chrirstmas Card
Super Mario Personalized Christmas Card
Nintendo Switch Consoles

If you want to get them something extra special, a shiny new Nintendo Switch console is no doubt at the top of every Nintendo fan's list. Unless they already have one, of course, in which case – keep scrolling!

US

Nintendo Switch OLED Model
Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition
Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise
Nintendo Switch Lite Blue
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model (Neon Red & Blue)
Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue
Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise
Nintendo Switch Lite Coral
UK

Nintendo Switch - White (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch - Neon (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral
Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise
Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue
Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow
Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Mario Red Edition
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue)
Switch Games

Here we have what gaming's all about – the games, obviously! Here are some of the Switch's best and most popular games for your perusal...

US

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Pokémon Scarlet
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pokémon Violet
Super Mario RPG
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Detective Pikachu Returns
Mario Party Superstars - Nintendo Switch
UK

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Pokémon Scarlet
Pokémon Violet
Animal Crossing New Horizons
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Pokemon Legends Arceus
Super Mario RPG
Detective Pikachu Returns
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Micro SD Cards

An often overlooked but absolutely essential piece of kit for any Nintendo Switch owner is a microSD card. The Switch doesn't have much storage built in, so popping in a microSD card can transform your console and allow you to store so many more games. Our dedicated guide below lists the best cards available and offers advice for anyone who needs a helping hand in choosing what's best:

SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 256GB micro SD card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 512GB micro SD card
Zelda Edition SanDisk 1TB microSDXC-Card
Switch Controllers

A new controller is always a welcome gift for any gamer – either to use as a backup, or to enable multiplayer fun. Here are some controllers that are a) definitely compatible with Nintendo Switch, and b) great gift ideas!

US

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Metroid Dread
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Gengar)
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Pikachu & Mimikyu)
Rock Candy Zelda Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Light Gray & Yellow)
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Apricot Red)
Hori Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch Charizard
Nintendo Switch Controller: Star Spectrum
Nintendo Switch Kirby Controller (+ Other Designs)
PowerA GameCube Style Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
Official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Joy-Con (L/R) Controllers for Nintendo Switch Neon Pink/Neon Green
UK

Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller (The Legend of Zelda)
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controller (Pokémon Legends: Arceus)
Mini Wired Controller (Pikachu and Eevee)
Nintendo Switch Wired Controller - Pikachu (Electric)
HORI Switch Split Pad Compact (Light Gray / Yellow)
HORI Switch Split Pad Compact (Apricot Red)
SWITCH Split Pad Compact (Gengar)
SWITCH Split Pad Compact (Pikachu)
Switch Accessories

If you're not feeling any of the controllers in the section above, never fear! There are plenty more accessories available to enhance your Switch experience such as cases, headsets, and more. Check out these options:

US

Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock
Nintendo Switch Starter Kit
Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED Model
Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset
Large Animal Crossing Storage Case for Nintendo Switch
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Gaming Headset
PDP Officially Licensed Switch Commuter Case
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Carrying Case & Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition
Nintendo Switch Cargo Pouch Compact (Pikachu, Gengar, & Mimikyu)
Game Traveler Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Case
Accessories Bundle for Nintendo Switch
Hori Mario Kart Racing Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Travel Pro Slim Case for Nintendo Switch - Zelda
Nintendo Switch Carrying Case & Screen Protector
Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock Black
Joy Con Racing Wheel Two Pack For Nintendo Switch
UK

PowerA Switch Case – Animal Crossing
POKÉMON: CHARIZARD VS. PIKACHU VORTEX SWITCH CASE
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - The Legend of Zelda
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Super Mario (Red)
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Pokémon Pikachu
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Animal Crossing
Nintendo Switch Gaming Headphones (Wired) - Kirby
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Splatoon 2
Nintendo Switch Gaming Headphones (Wired) - White / Black
Nintendo Switch Gaming Headphones (Wired) - Pokémon Pikachu Gold
Nintendo Switch Adventure Travel Bag (Splatoon 3)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Amplified Gaming Headset
PowerA Stealth Case Kit for Nintendo Switch - 8-bit Mario
PDP Gaming Officially Licensed Mario Bundle for Switch
Animal Crossing-inspired Case for Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Clothing

What's almost as important as saving Zelda? Clothes! Yes, even gamers need to put clothes on sometimes – here are some cool Nintendo-themed options:

US

Nintendo Samus Super Metroid Cover Graphic T-Shirt
Akedo x Pokemon Pikachu Winter Black Signature High Top
Pokémon Winter Charmander Black Signature High Top
Pokémon Winter Bulbasaur Black Signature High Top
Akedo x Pokemon Snow Kids' Signature High Top - Light Blue
Nintendo 64 Classic Logo Retro Vintage Premium T-Shirt
Nintendo Super Mario Friends & Enemies Sprites T-Shirt
Nintendo 64 Classic Logo Retro Vintage Graphic Hoodie
Legend of Zelda Teal Triforce Symbolism Graphic T-Shirt
Nintendo Chest Pocket Classic N64 Logo Hoodie
Super Mario Christmas Coins Pixels Raglan Baseball Tee
Nintendo NES Controller Retro Stripe 85 Graphic Hoodie
Womens Nintendo Super Mario Christmas Star Pixels V-Neck T-Shirt
Nintendo Classic 64 Striped Logo Pullover Hoodie
UK

Pokémon Winter Charmander Black Signature High Top
Akedo x Pokemon Pikachu Winter Black Signature High Top
Pokémon Winter Bulbasaur Black Signature High Top
Akedo x Pokemon Snow Kids' Signature High Top - Light Blue
Piranha Plants Plush Funny Slippers
Nintendo Men's Pixel Cast Sweatshirt
Nook Inc. T-Shirt (Adults) - Animal Crossing
Nintendo Men's Super Mario Retro Stripe T-Shirt
Splatoon Splatfest "Super Star" T-Shirt
Atari Circle Logo Men's T-Shirt - Black
Splatoon Splatfest "Super Mushroom" T-Shirt
Nintendo Christmas Sweaters

Or how about we go one step further with an ugly Christmas jumper? Some of these look perfect.

US

Gamer Christmas Sweatshirt
Nintendo NES Controller Classic Ugly Sweater Sweatshirt
Spyro The Dragon Christmas Jumper - Navy
Tetris Merry Blockmas Christmas Sweatshirt - Black
Pokémon Bulbasaur Christmas Jumper - Green
Pokemon Charizard Christmas Jumper - Burgundy
Pokémon Charmander Jumper - Burgundy
Pokemon Eevee Christmas Jumper - White
Pokemon Gyarados Christmas Jumper - Navy
Pokemon Pikachu Christmas Jumper - Black
Pokémon Squirtle Christmas Jumper - Navy
UK

Official Street Fighter Ken Vs Ryu Christmas Jumpers for Men Or Women – Ugly Novelty Gifts Xmas Jumper – Unisex Knitted Sweater Design
Official Super Mario Christmas Jumper
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Christmas Jumpers – Ugly Novelty Gifts Men Or Women Xmas Jumper – Officially Licensed SEGA Unisex Knitted Sweater Design
Pokémon Squirtle Christmas Jumper - Navy
Difuzed Nintendo - Super Mario Knitted Christmas Unisex Jumper
Pokémon Bulbasaur Christmas Jumper - Green
Tetris Merry Blockmas Christmas Sweatshirt - Black
Spyro The Dragon Christmas Jumper - Navy
Pokemon Gyarados Christmas Jumper - Navy
Pokémon Charmander Christmas Jumper - Burgundy
Pokemon Pikachu Christmas Christmas Jumper - Black
Pokemon Charizard Christmas Jumper - Burgundy
Pokemon Eevee Christmas Jumper - White
Books

There's a surprising number of fantastic books out there that we're sure will prove to be an excellent gift for any Nintendo fan. Here are some of our favourites...

US

Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo 64
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Including Every Mario and Sonic Platformer
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years Limited Edition
UK

The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo 64
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Including Every Mario and Sonic Platformer
Nintendo Homeware

In our opinion, there's nothing cooler than seeing little Nintendo trinkets dotted around the home. So we thought it only fair to share some of our favourite pieces with you here...

US

Framed Nintendo Game Boy Color GBC Disassembled Game Console
Nintendo Super Mario Action Drinkware Set
Super Mario USB LED 10-in Light-up Desktop Tree
Nintendo The Legend of Zelda USB LED 10-in Light-up Desktop Tree
UK

Super Mario Planters
Gameboy Keyring Miniature Cartridge
3D Kanto Video Game Map Laser Cut Wood
Nintendo Switch Neon Sign
Pokémon Starters Mug
Mini Pikachu Mug Set
Pokémon 3D Pikachu Mug
Pokémon 3D Snorlax Mug
Animal Crossing Metal Water Bottle
Pikachu Aluminium Eco Bottle
Nintendo Statues & Figures

Statues and figures can be pretty expensive, but if you have the budget available, there's nothing quite like them. These would make any mantelpiece twenty times better in an instant – you can't go wrong!

US

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Link (Exclusive Edition)
Metroid Prime – Samus Helmet (Exclusive Edition)
The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
UK

Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Kirby and the Goal Door Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zelda Figurine (Collector's Edition)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link Figurine (Collector's Edition)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Revali Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Nintendo Artwork

Posters? Prints? You got it. Help your special someone transform their home with these gorgeous pieces of art:

US

Retro Video Game Posters for Gaming Room
Gaming Wall Art Set
UK

Pikachu Bolt 25 Art Print
Pikachu Silhouette 25 Art Print
Nintendo LEGO

In recent years, Nintendo's been expanding into the world of LEGO with these official collaboration sets. Kids and big kids alike will love these – trust us (ahem)...

US

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser
LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block
LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set 71391
LEGO Super Mario Starter Course
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course
LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set
UK

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (71374)
LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course
LEGO Super Mario Bowser's Airship Expansion Set
Nintendo Toys & Board Games

A perfect option for younger Nintendo fans – or older ones if you're anything like us – are these toys and board games. There's quite a nice mix of different toy types here, so hopefully you'll find something awesome (note that we've put all the Nintendo LEGO in its own section above!)...

US

Nintendo Super Mario Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset
MONOPOLY Junior Super Mario Edition
MONOPOLY Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition
Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower Balancing Game
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
The Legend of Zelda Link Sword
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
USAOPOLY Super Mario Checkers & Tic-Tac-Toe
UNO Super Mario Card Game
Zelda Uno Card Game Special Legend Rule Exclusive Edition
Aquabeads Animal Crossing™ : New Horizons Character Set
UK

Super Mario Adventures Starter Course
Kirby Soft Toy
EPOCH Games Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower
The Legend of Zelda - Hyrule Jigsaw (500 Pieces)
The Legend of Zelda - Ocarina of Time Jigsaw (1000 Pieces)
Super Mario Top Trumps Match Board Game
Super Mario & Friends Jigsaw Puzzle
Mario Soft Toy
Nintendo Super Mario Deluxe Playset - Bowser Ship
Pokémon TCG: Battle Academy
Nintendo Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset
Retro Consoles & Arcade

Let's end on something a little different. This section isn't strictly Nintendo, but we're willing to bet that there are lots of Nintendo fans out there who'd love a home arcade. Are we speaking from experience? Maybe...

US

SEGA Genesis Mini 2
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Arcade1Up The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Riser & Lit Marque Arcade
Arcade1Up - Killer Instinct Arcade
UK

Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Street Fighter
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball Machine
Arcade1Up Atari Couchcade
