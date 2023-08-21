Nintendo's Wii opened up the door to millions of people who had never tried a video game before, and its software library boasts some of the most varied and approachable gaming experiences of any of Nintendo's consoles, including many stone-cold classics in both the 'casual' and 'hardcore' categories from both the platform holder and a host of third-parties.

Our ranked list of the Best Wii Games Ever covers absolutely everything on the system, but in this selection, we're looking specifically at Nintendo's first-party Wii games released in the West. All of the games below were developed (or co-developed) by Nintendo and therefore represent the company's own in-house output on the system. Other developers are trusted with Nintendo IP — Kirby and Fire Emblem, to name just a couple — but here we're looking purely at Wii games bearing the fingerprints of the folks at Nintendo.

This is a reader-ranked list based on the User Ratings of each game in our database. As such, it's subject to real-time change at any time. If you haven't personally rated any of the games below, you can assign them a score out of 10 right now and exert your influence on the ranking. You can also use the search bar below to quickly find any Nintendo-developed Wii games and rate them as you wish:

So, let's take a look at every first-party Nintendo Wii game, as ranked by you. We start at the bottom...

30. Wii Music (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 20th Oct 2008 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2008 ( UK/EU )

















Wii Music is clearly well made, well produced and certainly innovates. The game took a massive emphasis on creativity, you can't win or beat this game, only play music as fast or slow as you like and there is no doubt that this game expands the genre (albeit one that remains really rather small). It's worthy of praise for what it is and what it tried to achieve, but be warned, it's not for everyone.

29. Link's Crossbow Training (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 19th Nov 2007 ( USA ) / 7th Dec 2007 ( UK/EU )

















An introduction to the little-used plastic Wii Zapper peripheral, Link's Crossbow Training is a little nine-level high-score shooting game which uses various assets and areas from Twilight Princess as Link attempts to improve his crossbow skills using the Wii Remote's pointer functionality. It's not unenjoyable, and you can pick the disc up for next to nothing these days. While there are sections where you can control Link in a first/third-person perspective, it should not be confused with a fully-fledged Zelda game in any way, shape or form. It is, however, a fun little aside in the Legend of Zelda-verse.

28. Wii Play (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 12th Feb 2007 ( USA ) / 8th Dec 2006 ( UK/EU )

















If Wii Party feels a little like a lesson in how to use the Wiimote, that's because it is. This came as a pack-in with the purchase of a Wii Remote and each of the nine mini-games are specifically designed to teach you the various ways that you can aim, move and twist the controller. The games themselves hardly push the boat out in any meaningful way, but their simplicity means that there is a good amount of replay value to be found here.

27. Metroid: Other M (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 31st Aug 2010 ( USA ) / 3rd Sep 2010 ( UK/EU )

















For some fans, the less said about Metroid: Other M, the better. In some quarters Team Ninja's take on a Metroid game is regarded as a mess of 2D and 3D ideas; a game that introduced a load of flashy fluff to disguise a very linear experience which feels against the 'spirit' of Metroid. The blend of 2D platforming and 3D combat didn't click with many players, and neither did the single Wiimote-on-its-side control scheme. We'd be lying if we said we didn't enjoy it, though, and even though it's a long way from the classic entries in the series (which is most of them, to be fair), we don't think Other M deserves the amount of vitriol it often gets. It tried some things, many of which didn't work, but it certainly wasn't just 'more of the same' — we respect it for that.

26. Wii Chess (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 18th Jan 2008 ( UK/EU )

















Wii Chess does exactly what it says on the tin: it's chess, on the Wii. Released only in Japan and Europe, the game's bland visuals, lack of Mii characters and inability to move pieces with motion controls make this one of the drier Nintendo titles on the console. However, if it's a tough game of chess against a convincing CPU component (or online via the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection) that you're after, then you can't go wrong here. Just don't expect anything particularly mind-blowing.

24. Wii Play: Motion (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 13th Jun 2011 ( USA ) / 24th Jun 2011 ( UK/EU )

















The 12 titles on offer in Wii Play: Motion surpass their predecessor in creativity but are just as mediocre in their simplicity and limitedness. Each activity feels like it could be so much more, either as a smaller part of a larger mini-game compilation or as the foundation of a full, unique title. There's enough fun to make for a decent experience and Prope's unique contribution of Trigger Twist is not to be missed, but all in all, this is just as mediocre as its predecessor.