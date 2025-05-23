We were fortunate enough to have spent the past few days at Epic Universe, a brand-new Universal theme park located in Orlando, Florida. There’s no surprise that Super Nintendo World is the portion that had our full attention, and we’re happy to report it does a wonderful job transporting you to the worlds of Super Mario, Yoshi’s Island, and even Donkey Kong Country. Not only is this park on par with the size and quality of the original Japan destination, there’s plenty of room for further growth down the road here in Orlando, too.

We asked, and no one would confirm for us that a Zelda addition would be coming down the line, but at this point they don’t really have to. Look around, and you can see the breadcrumbs they've scattered.

Stand in the centre of the entrance of the shop just outside of the 'Portal' to Super Nintendo World and you’ll see an array of stained glass windows featuring lots of lovely characters from the Mario series, along with a single pane of glass dedicated to Donkey Kong and Diddy. What’s been given more attention with three entire windows is The Legend of Zelda, with panes featuring Ganondorf, Zelda, and Link kitted out in their Twilight Princess tunics.

If you watch where you’re walking, you’ll see an entire tiled section dedicated to Zelda, featuring familiar symbols like the Hylian Crest, Sheikah Eye, Triforce, and even a few of the marks of the Great Sages. If you walk a little further in and look up, you’ll find a few tapestries decorated with 8-bit character sprites from the original Legend of Zelda on NES, alongside Mario, Luigi, and Peach.

Is it possible that all of these decorations are only here so that Nintendo had more of an excuse to stock a few shelves up with Zelda merch? Yes. Is it possible that the only reason the famed series director and producer Eiji Aonuma was spotted on the construction site was to oversee just the details of these little easter eggs? Sure. Is it also possible that Nintendo is planning to continue working with Universal to create a theme park based around their (arguably) second most popular franchise, which could be timed to open around or after the release of the live-action Legend of Zelda movie set to launch early 2027? See where we’re going here?