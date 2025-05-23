Zelda
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

We were fortunate enough to have spent the past few days at Epic Universe, a brand-new Universal theme park located in Orlando, Florida. There’s no surprise that Super Nintendo World is the portion that had our full attention, and we’re happy to report it does a wonderful job transporting you to the worlds of Super Mario, Yoshi’s Island, and even Donkey Kong Country. Not only is this park on par with the size and quality of the original Japan destination, there’s plenty of room for further growth down the road here in Orlando, too.

We asked, and no one would confirm for us that a Zelda addition would be coming down the line, but at this point they don’t really have to. Look around, and you can see the breadcrumbs they've scattered.

Stand in the centre of the entrance of the shop just outside of the 'Portal' to Super Nintendo World and you’ll see an array of stained glass windows featuring lots of lovely characters from the Mario series, along with a single pane of glass dedicated to Donkey Kong and Diddy. What’s been given more attention with three entire windows is The Legend of Zelda, with panes featuring Ganondorf, Zelda, and Link kitted out in their Twilight Princess tunics.

If you watch where you’re walking, you’ll see an entire tiled section dedicated to Zelda, featuring familiar symbols like the Hylian Crest, Sheikah Eye, Triforce, and even a few of the marks of the Great Sages. If you walk a little further in and look up, you’ll find a few tapestries decorated with 8-bit character sprites from the original Legend of Zelda on NES, alongside Mario, Luigi, and Peach.

Is it possible that all of these decorations are only here so that Nintendo had more of an excuse to stock a few shelves up with Zelda merch? Yes. Is it possible that the only reason the famed series director and producer Eiji Aonuma was spotted on the construction site was to oversee just the details of these little easter eggs? Sure. Is it also possible that Nintendo is planning to continue working with Universal to create a theme park based around their (arguably) second most popular franchise, which could be timed to open around or after the release of the live-action Legend of Zelda movie set to launch early 2027? See where we’re going here?

We can only speak for the Universal theme parks in the US, but just to add more speculation - you’ve probably heard about how each park has Pikmin scattered about for attendees to find, right? Strangely, we couldn't find a single piece of Pikmin merchandise on sale at Universal. For that matter, no Pokémon, Splatoon, or Kirby merch either. Only Mario, Donkey Kong, Yoshi and now Zelda.

Sure, this merch doesn’t seem to be anything new and truly unique, featuring products already available elsewhere from Bioworld, Paladone, and so forth. But they at least have physical, purchasable representation here!

Are our minds going mad after having just spent a Majora's Mask amount of time at Epic Universe and Super Nintendo World? Are we all just big ol’ Zelda fans who dream of walking alongside Zoras, Gorons, Deku Scrubs, and Hylians? Do we desperately want to take a stab at pulling the Master Sword from the stone, shrouded in a lush forest, guarded by the Great Deku Tree, then parade around the park proclaiming “HIYAAA!”? You bet yer Bombchu butts we do.

It’s also possible that if there are plans, they might not come to fruition for years. This entire Epic Universe project has been in the making for the past eight or so years. Our media tours took us through the backlots of the park where we could see lots of space ripe with potential for expansion, but no giant trees, mountains of death or anything resembling the lands of Hyrule could be seen.

While today we have no hard evidence of an upcoming Legend of Zelda theme park, we have a real desire and a good amount of hope that one will be built down the road. And in this world of ours, we could all use a little bit of hope to keep us pushing towards the dawn of the next day.

So if this has you dreaming of the potential of a park themed around our green-garbed, pointy-eared friend, let us know what you’d like to see within.

Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

Universal Epic Universe is now officially open to the public. Travel costs for this trip and access to the park were provided by Universal.