Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood has proven an immense success since its grand opening in March 2021 and February 2023 respectively. We know that the resort in Osaka is due to receive an extensive Donkey Kong-themed expansion in Spring 2024, but some folks are speculating that The Legend of Zelda might not be too far behind.

Why? Well, long-time Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma has been spotted alongside Shigeru Miyamoto wearing construction gear. Gasp! Now, this is all very tinfoil hat stuff, to be sure, but up until now, there has been little to no indication that Aonuma has been involved in the development of Super Nintendo World.

It's a proper blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot, but keep your eyes peeled when Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando, starts talking. You'll know because her name will pop up.

So yes, there's a teeny, tiny chance that this is hinting toward a potential Legend of Zelda expansion, but we're honestly doubtful at this stage. The footage could be old, or he could simply be tagging along to see the progress being made on the Donkey Kong expansion. We're also assuming that this is Universal Studios Japan, but the pair could well be visiting another resort.

Aonuma's 'Senior Officer' role at Nintendo EPD doesn't necessarily tie him down to the Zelda franchise, so it's reasonable to assume his colleagues value his input regarding other Nintendo endeavours. Let's not get ahead of ourselves with this.

We wouldn't be surprised to see some sort of Zelda expansion in the future, particularly since there's a movie currently in production from Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., but, likely, such an addition is still years away at this point.