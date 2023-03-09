Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Level-5 has just revealed more details on Professor Layton and the New World of Steam as a part of the 'Level-5 Vision' showcase.

Alongside announcing that the Japanese voice cast will see Yo Oizumi returning as Hershel Layton alongside Mio Amada as Luke's new voice, the developers announced that puzzle design duties would be taken on by QuizKnock. Perhaps best known for their YouTube channel in Japan, QuizKnock is a group that specialises in puzzle and riddle content and will be designing a fresh batch of original head scratchers for the latest game in the series.

The presentation went on to reveal that the upcoming entry is set one year after the events of Professor Layton and the Lost Future, with Hershel travelling to Steam Bison, America, to reunite with Luke and solve a new mystery.

You might remember that the third game in the series (by release date) finished with a tease of more mysteries to come in the form of Luke's letter — the contents of which opens the new trailer (above). Unlike Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy, New World of Steam therefore looks to continue the mainline story. Little Luke is even looking that bit older in his swanky new bow tie.

Level-5 Vision 2023 concluded with the announcement that all of the studio's upcoming games, Layton included, would be releasing globally over the course of 2023 and 2024. While we can't be any more precise with the release date on this one just yet, it is a relief to know that wait times shouldn't be too long before the game makes its way out West.