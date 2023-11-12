Level-5 recently confirmed Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time would no longer make its 2023 release window. Instead, it will now be arriving at some point next year.

If you are eager to know when it will land and didn't catch the original update, it seems fans will be getting an update later this month on 29th November in a special "Level-5 Vision 2023 II" event. During this show, there will be release dates for several titles:

"During the show, we will be sharing the release dates for several titles such as "INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road" and "FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time," along with heaps of new information. Please check here for further details and updates regarding this event."

Some of the other titles we'll hopefully get updates for include DECAPOLICE and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. Another game also listed is Megaton Musashi. Fans will be able to tune in at 9PM JST and watch the event via YouTube and NicoNico Live.