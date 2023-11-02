The contents of the sixth and final DLC wave for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass brings an end to an impressive run of new track releases for the Switch title. Come November 9th, 2023, a total of 48 additional courses will be available to owners of the Booster Course Pack, either via an individual DLC purchase or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. That's a lot, right?
Naturally, this means that many a wish will have likely been granted over the course of nearly two years, but on the flip side, we're certain that there will be a few courses missing that many of us were hoping would be added — and some that were previously updated for Mario Kart Tour which many assumed would make the cut.
Which ones, exactly? Well, Team Nintendo Life has included our picks below and we'd love to hear from you, too. Is there an extra-special course from your childhood that's conspicuously missing from the Booster Course Pass? How about one you've largely forgotten and would have liked to get reacquainted with? Let us know in the poll at the bottom of the page.