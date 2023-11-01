Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Bundle
Image: Nintendo

Following on from the reports last week, Nintendo has now officially confirmed a new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch OLED bundle will be arriving later this month on 24th November 2023.

This confirmation comes from the Australian branch, so announcements for other regions will likely follow. As expected, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle will replace the original Switch system with an OLED model. It comes with download codes for the game and a three-month Switch Online subscription.

In addition to this, Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch Sports original Switch bundle and two Animal Crossing: New Horizon themed Switch Lite bundles, which both come with a copy of the game pre-installed.

Nintendo Australia: "New #NintendoSwitch console bundles are on the way, including these games:#NintendoSwitchSports #MarioKart 8 Deluxe #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons All available from 24/11 at select retailers or My Nintendo Store."

If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. Do any of these bundles interest you? Tell us in the comments.