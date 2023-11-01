Following on from the reports last week, Nintendo has now officially confirmed a new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch OLED bundle will be arriving later this month on 24th November 2023.

This confirmation comes from the Australian branch, so announcements for other regions will likely follow. As expected, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle will replace the original Switch system with an OLED model. It comes with download codes for the game and a three-month Switch Online subscription.

In addition to this, Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch Sports original Switch bundle and two Animal Crossing: New Horizon themed Switch Lite bundles, which both come with a copy of the game pre-installed.