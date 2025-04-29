We're on the cusp of a new console generation and naturally thoughts are turning to games we know are coming and games we know must be coming. News flash: Nintendo is making another one of those Mario games. They seem to go down well?

So far, only Mario Kart and Donkey Kong have been confirmed for brand new, Switch 2-specific instalments with World and Bananza, although Metroid Prime 4's cross-gen launch means that Samus fans will be bounty-hunting on Nintendo's next machine. And we've got a confirmed Kirby ride, too, as well as a return trip to a Forgotten Land.

Even with those heavy-hitters, though, there's still so much on the table — so much Nintendo must have stuffed up its sleeves. We'll get news in due course, but we've been thinking about which series we're most excited to see rendered anew on Switch 2.

What's your favourite Nintendo series? Which are you most excited to see get a new entry on NS2? Are those one and the same thing? Let's check in with Team NL before we get to the poll at the end...

A New, New Horizon (Alana Hagues, deputy editor)

I might be exaggerating a bit here, but Animal Crossing is vital to my existence. Even before the year-we-don't-talk-about, Animal Crossing had a hold on me. New Leaf was my college and university escape, Wild World let me play with my mum, and it all stemmed from a US-imported copy of Animal Crossing on the GameCube, where I had three whole memory cards dedicated to separate towns. Yep.

New Horizons completely blew all possibilities out of the water for this cosy series, and that makes me incredibly excited for a Switch 2 entry. I think there are two ways Nintendo could go with this — a more back-to-basics approach, focusing on just a town, you as mayor (or even right back to a simple little villager), or go even bigger and build your own town.

No, I'm not kidding, and while I love idyllic, humble life of Animal Crossing, I would honestly kill for the ability to customise my own mini town à la City Folk. Blend that Happy Home Designer gameplay into the actual place you live even more, improve online, get rid of breakable tools (please). Let us go on vacations or something. Oh, and Mouse controls for terraforming, or building, or decorating?

Whatever form Animal Crossing shows up in on Switch 2, I'll be there day 0.