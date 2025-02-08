One of the best reasons to play the Luigi’s Mansion series is the simple joy that comes with exploring new, spooky environments. Truly, the locations are the star of the show.
The first entry in 2001 was arguably too short and a bit too easy and repetitive, but its titular mansion was a compelling backdrop. Cobwebs adorned the walls, bats fluttered through the corridors, and of course, spooky ghosts inhabited every dank, dusty room of the majestic manor. It wasn't the Mario game everyone wanted for the GameCube's launch, but it proved a solid first stab at something new.
Next Level Games' Luigi’s Mansion 2 (a.k.a. Dark Moon) arrived 12 years later and expanded on that core concept by introducing multiple core locations with specific themes. Starting off in a Gloomy Manor, you soon find yourself in the flora-infested Haunted Towers, the factory-eqsue Old Clockworks, and the medieval-inspired Treacherous Mansion. It was a decent evolution that introduced new ideas while retaining the spirit (chortle!) of the original.
Finally, 2019's Luigi’s Mansion 3 took place entirely within The Last Resort, a spectacular hotel where every floor boasts new themes, ideas, and ghosts to vanquish. You had a floor dedicated to the movie production, another housing a castle with spiked walls and swinging pendulums, and even an entire dance studio managed by spectral DJ Phantasmagloria. It felt like the true realisation of Luigi’s Mansion’s original concept, and it was spectacular.
So the question is, where do we go from here? Having sold close to 15 million copies of LM3, it’s safe to say that Nintendo and Next Level aren’t done with the series, so a hypothetical Luigi’s Mansion 4 seems like a pretty surefire thing. So with that in mind — and seeing that the devs don't seem be feel restricted by the specific building in the series' title — we thought it would be fun to go over a few potential new locations for Luigi’s next spooky outing.