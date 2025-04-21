We'll admit it, we all thought a new 3D Mario game would be the star of the show in Nintendo's Switch 2 reveal. Donkey Kong Bananza took that spot instead, but that's not to say that Nintendo hasn't been cooking something up for its prized plumber. At least, that's what Nintendo of America's Doug Bowser seems to be teasing.

The NoA president has been in and out of interviews since the upcoming console's announcement, and in a recent conversation with CNN, he made a passing comment about the next mainline Mario. It's a tiny tease, we'll admit, but it was enough to get us excited, nonetheless.

Asked about when we can expect to see Mario hop onto Switch 2, Bowser told the American news outlet to "stay tuned" for more information. "You know, we have a long, long catalogue," Bowser continued, "and a long list of [intellectual property] that I'm sure will make its way to the platform".

It's far from saying 'Super Mario Odyssey 2 is real and it's coming in six months!!', but the "stay tuned" has us wondering whether an announcement might be around the corner — you wouldn't ask someone to "stay tuned" for a three-year wait, right?

We have to imagine Nintendo EPD (the Odyssey team) has been working on something for the last eight years. Bananza feels like a no-brainer, even if Nintendo won't confirm it, but we have an inkling that there might be something else we haven't seen yet. Eight years is an awful long time for just DK, and a new 3D Mario has to come around at some point...

Either way, let's take our tinfoil hats off for now. If Nintendo does have a mainline Mario lined up for Switch 2, it's surely only a matter of time before we hear about it.