We have been back on something of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge kick recently thanks to the release of the excellent Dimension Shellshock DLC. The heroes in a half shell are firmly back in our hearts thanks to developer Tribute Games and, after a recent interview from Xbox Expansion Pass with the game's narrative designer, Yannic Belzil, it seems that there is a chance we might see the studio take on a franchise other than the Turtles in the future.
When asked about what the future holds for Tribute Games following the DLC's release, Belzil commented that there is nothing currently in the works. That being said, he did note that the studio has been approached with offers to tackle something different:
"The game has made it so that there is interest. Some people have knocked on our door and they have expressed an interest, [asking], "will you do a Shredder's Revenge for our characters and our franchise?" And, depending on the characters or the franchise, that could be really, really interesting. But, that's still up in the air. We'll see what happens. I would love to do it and I feel like a lot of us are stoked to do it, but we'll see what makes sense for us as a company.
We'll see what makes sense for us next. If it's more Turtles, then it's more Turtles, and I would love it. If it's something else, then hopefully it will be exciting, so we'll see."
It's hardly concrete proof of more to come, but it does show that there is a chance that other franchises might get the retro-inspired facelift that we have seen with TMNT — heck, we're already seeing G.I Joemoving in the same direction under Maple Powered Games — and where there's a chance, there's room for speculation.
And so, we thought that we would throw a few names into the ring and see if any of them stick. We have tried to keep things restricted to 'classic cartoons' in this instance — basically anything from the original Turtles animated series era — though, of course, there is no guarantee that prospective developers would be faced with the same time period.
So, grab another quarter and check out what we'd like to see get the Shredder's Revenge treatment next.