Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Maple Powered Games and publisher Freedom Games have revealed a brand new collaboration with your company Hasbro — a G.I. Joe side-scrolling beat 'em up that'll have you scrambling for the arcades.

Reminiscent of Streets of Rage 4 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra is a pixel art arcade brawler that will give you command of a number of G.I. Joe favourites, including Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, and Roadblock. All of the iconic weapons, locations, and vehicles will be at your disposal as you take on G.I. Joe's toughest mission yet.

What makes this announcement rock even more is the announcement that Tee Lopes — who worked on the aforementioned games — and Crush 40's lead singer Johnny Gioeli (of Sonic the Hedgehog fame) will be contributing to the soundtrack. We're pumped.

Here's a run down of what we know so far:

The legendary G.I. Joe franchise returns for arcade-style beat’em up action with Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock, and other beloved franchise favorites. Navigate land, air, sea, and even space through iconic locations like Cobra Island, the Pit, Cobra’s top-secret underwater base, and more as you thwart the devious Cobra Commander’s latest scheme to take over the world.

Wield an arsenal of weapons, explosives, and more as you combat the ferocious forces of Cobra and take on Troopers, Ninja Vipers, HISS Tanks, the deadly Crimson Guard and more. String together powerful combos and master the special abilities of each character to turn the tide of battle. Master dodging and parrying to overcome the odds and save the world. Assemble up to four players in both online or couch co-op in either Story or Arcade Mode. Lovingly detailed hand-drawn pixel art and classic style cartoon cutscenes combine for the ultimate G.I. Joe experience featuring an arcade-inspired soundtrack from legendary composer Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 - Mr. X Nightmare DLC) and from Crush 40’s lead vocalist Johnny Gioeli (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020).

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra is launching on Switch in Q1 2024 — we'll be ready for that soundtrack regardless, but this looks to be a real good time.

Will you be reaching for the nostalgia early next year? Let us know in the comments below.