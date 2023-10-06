Finally, I could see the Museum piece being quite ambitious; possibly the biggest of the lot. The basic set would come with the building itself and some bugs/fish/fossils to start you off, then perhaps Lego could release blind boxes that contain further 'contributions' to keep Blathers happy in the weeks and months to follow.

That's what I'd want, at least. It's simple, it's boring, but I think it could work.

Gavin Lane

As much as I admire the ethos behind Nintendo's approach to the Lego/Mario collaboration, that "magic sauce" Jonathan Bennink mentioned is an ingredient that put me off the base, kid-focused Mario playsets. So, personally, I'm with Ollie — I'd like nothing more than a handful of cute dioramas with my boy Angus in minifig form adorning my shelf, à la the original Green Hill Zone Sonic set. Love that thing.

However, the possibilities go so far beyond that. In terms of the sets themselves, I'm imagining some sort of Happy Home Designer decoration component. Perhaps you grow crops on a modular island and sell them at Nooks for bells to buy items for your home which display on little tiny lo-fi screens built into the walls.

Or expanding on Ollie's museum theory, maybe you're scanning codes around the village and collecting random artifacts to give to Blathers. The player-character villager is notably absent from the teaser, and although the non-minifig Mario isn't my favourite design, the potential play possibilities it opens up beyond simply building stuff are enormous.

Even so, just give me a little Able Sisters store to recreate my Star Trek clothing range (which will require some custom decals, but hey, I'm down), and I'd be happy as a sandboy. I'm expecting a Nintendo-style twist, though.

Alana Hagues

If you could pluck a dream Lego collaboration from the sky, Animal Crossing would be mine. So let's just say I'm very scared for my wallet and house space — apologies in advance to my partner and our cat.

So they're going to do Blind Bags, aren't they? Every Blind Bag has a different AC villager or NPC, collect 'em all kinda thing. You can have different outfits for some of the major NPCs too. I also really like Ollie's idea for the museum Blind Bags, but imagine an interactive museum where you can use an app to tell you what each fossil, fish, or bug is. I think kids would love that — just look at how popular those museum exhibits in Japan are.

I think the figures will also interact with each other in similar ways to the Mario minifigures. Who can resist hearing Animalese coming out of the AC Lego characters?

Honestly, though, I just want a set in my hand — Kapp'n with a motorised boat, or Gracie's car, or the train from the GameCube version. Not asking for much, really. Just a whole island's worth.

Well, those are a few of our own thought-bricks, but what do you think? Are you hoping for some intricate gamified experience or would a handful of plain old sets and a minifig collection suit you? Let us know in the poll and comments below.