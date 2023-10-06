Following rumours that LEGO was set to team up with Nintendo and unleash Animal Crossing-themed sets on unsuspecting wallets the world over, a short teaser yesterday revealed... well, very little really. But the leaks were true, and Animal Crossing Lego exists! Yes, official Tom Nook and Isabelle minifigs will be available to purchase at some point in the hopefully near future.
It's been a long time coming. For years, the Lego Ideas scheme — which lets fans submit designs for votes, with any that receive over 10,000 being judged by an official Lego panel with one being selected for production — has received Animal Crossing-themed submissions, and the massive mainstream popularity and cross-generational appeal of New Horizons on Switch made this collaboration feel like a no-brainer. Following the release and success of the Lego Super Mario sets, it was only a matter of time.
Beyond the fun CG teaser trailer that debuted on Twitter via Nintendo's accounts, we don't really know anything more about the collaboration at this stage. We've seen a selection of villagers in minfig form, some fruit trees, a balloon, and that's about it. At this stage, exact details are still up in the air. Currently, Lego's site has an About page live at the time of writing, but it only contains the teaser and a message saying "Welcome to the LEGO® Animal Crossing™ world. More to be revealed soon…"
Looking back at the details from the leak isn't much help, either. Five sets ranging from $15 (170 pieces) to $75 (535 pieces) were rumoured for a March 2024 release, but even if that information is accurate, it says nothing about the form these sets will take, nor the novelties they might employ to set them apart from standard sets. Nintendo is all about 'the Nintendo difference', right? When we spoke to Jonathan Bennink, the lead designer on LEGO Super Mario, he had this to say regarding Nintendo's approach to that collaboration collab:
The brief that we got from our higher management was to make a product that only Lego and Nintendo could do together. That doesn't mean just licensing the IP, it also means utilizing Nintendo's qualities in terms of digital interactivity. And by doing a traditional plaything, they couldn't really add their magic sauce to it, so to speak.