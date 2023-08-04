As Nintendo continues to branch out into the world of LEGO, rumours surrounding which franchise will be the next to get the brick treatment grow in intensity. For a while now it has seemed that Zelda would be the next series on the cards following rumours of a Deku Tree set survey from earlier this year, but the word on the LEGO leaker street this week is that Animal Crossing might sneak in there first (thanks, Go Nintendo).

Rumours of several Animal Crossing sets began to appear on the r/LegoLeak Reddit yesterday after an Instagram LEGO leaker, exabrickslegogo_, reported that five different Animal Crossing-themed sets are in the works and will be coming our way in March 2024. This was similarly noted by other leak accounts including 1414falconfan and the YouTube channel Brick Clicker.

According to the rumour, the five sets will range from $14.99-$74.99 and will feature original moulded heads for each of the Animal Crossing Minifigures. What the sets might be remains a mystery (Nook's Cranny? Town Hall? Redd's boat?) but there is certainly a lot of room for different scenes.

Of course, just because multiple leakers all report on the same thing, it doesn't make it legitimate. This is still a massive rumour and should be taken with an equally large pinch of salt before you start dreaming of what a K.K. Slider Minifigure might look like on your shelf. With the details being this sparse, we're going to need a little more information (and ideally an official announcement from LEGO) before we go saving up our Bells...