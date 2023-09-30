Slay the Spire
Image: Humble Games

Well, it's the end of September. Feel sick yet? Let's discuss some weekend gaming plans to help out.

Before we dive into all that fun stuff, though, let's first take a look at some of this week's highlights. We heard the news that Hideki Kamiya was leaving PlatinumGames, took a look at the new collaboration between Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum — and kept up with the ensuing scalping drama — and finally got another addition to the NSO GBA library in the shape of Kirby & the Amazing Mirror.

We also set out to find your thoughts on which version of Wind Waker has the best cel-shaded style and we all got together to chat about our video game palate cleansers.

Over in reviews, we took on the "must-play tactical RPG" Wargroove 2 and cheered as the Switch finally got a good football game with EA Sports FC 24.

Now, a selection of the Nintendo Life team is looking ahead to our weekend gaming plans. Have a read through what we'll be playing and then take to the comments to leave us some plans of your own.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

How many weeks in a row can Jim keep the same gaming plans challenge. I am still steadily chugging my way through both Sea of Stars and Metroid Prime Remastered, reminding myself every couple of hours just how stacked the GOTY discussion is going to be this time around. I have also finally re-acquired Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (thanks to some of my wonderful friends) after losing my cartridge a year ago — time to check out some of those catchily-titled "Booster Course Pass Waves", I think.

Mostly, however, I will be playing more Baldur's Gate 3. Am I still completely intimidated by the hundreds of hours of playtime ahead of me? Yes, yes I am. But goodness me this game slaps.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Without sounding like a broken record at this point, I’m afraid I’m not playing a whole lot on the Switch at the moment. I’m dipping into a bit of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury every now and then, but that’s really it.

The thing is, I’m still playing Resident Evil 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 over on the PS5. I’m completely addicted to RE4’s Mercenaries mode at the moment; Capcom really nailed the inclusion of Wesker as a playable character, and the music is simply exquisite. I’m also going to be jumping into COCOON on Xbox Game Pass this weekend too.

Sorry, Switch.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend! I'm going to be playing STARFIELD because, I don't know? It's no Fallout: New Vegas but it has the same satisfying shoot-a-boy thing going on, so it's FUN. I just wish everything wasn't so far apart. On my Switch, I've started playing Slay the Spire again. Mostly because of Moonstone Island. Am I allowed to mention Moonstone Island? The game I worked on? It came out last week and it's been really fun. I'm not playing that though because I already did.

Gavin Lane, Editor

It’s a week of returners for me. More Trombone Champ, more Sea of Stars, more Vampire Survivors, more F-Zero 99, more Tears of the Kingdom. MOARRRRRRR…

