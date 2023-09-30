Jim Norman, Staff Writer

How many weeks in a row can Jim keep the same gaming plans challenge. I am still steadily chugging my way through both Sea of Stars and Metroid Prime Remastered, reminding myself every couple of hours just how stacked the GOTY discussion is going to be this time around. I have also finally re-acquired Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (thanks to some of my wonderful friends) after losing my cartridge a year ago — time to check out some of those catchily-titled "Booster Course Pass Waves", I think.

Mostly, however, I will be playing more Baldur's Gate 3. Am I still completely intimidated by the hundreds of hours of playtime ahead of me? Yes, yes I am. But goodness me this game slaps.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Without sounding like a broken record at this point, I’m afraid I’m not playing a whole lot on the Switch at the moment. I’m dipping into a bit of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury every now and then, but that’s really it.

The thing is, I’m still playing Resident Evil 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 over on the PS5. I’m completely addicted to RE4’s Mercenaries mode at the moment; Capcom really nailed the inclusion of Wesker as a playable character, and the music is simply exquisite. I’m also going to be jumping into COCOON on Xbox Game Pass this weekend too.

Sorry, Switch.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend! I'm going to be playing STARFIELD because, I don't know? It's no Fallout: New Vegas but it has the same satisfying shoot-a-boy thing going on, so it's FUN. I just wish everything wasn't so far apart. On my Switch, I've started playing Slay the Spire again. Mostly because of Moonstone Island. Am I allowed to mention Moonstone Island? The game I worked on? It came out last week and it's been really fun. I'm not playing that though because I already did.

Gavin Lane, Editor

It’s a week of returners for me. More Trombone Champ, more Sea of Stars, more Vampire Survivors, more F-Zero 99, more Tears of the Kingdom. MOARRRRRRR…

That's quite enough from us, but what are you all up to? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll above and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.

