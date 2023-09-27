You wait all that time for hotly-anticipated titles like Tears of the Kingdom to drop onto the console of choosing, only to see it land in a year as stuffed with top-notch gaming releases as 2023 that you are forced to play it while juggling 30 other "must-plays" at the same time.
Gosh, we game fans sure do have it tough, don't we?
We're exaggerating, obviously. The fact of the matter is, we don't have to juggle at all. 2023 has been one of those years that many will look back on for a while and say: "Do you remember 2023? Wow, that was a stuffed one, right?" But bouncing between Hyrule, Faerûn and a Galaxy Far, Far Away can take its toll, and it has become more important now than ever to work out how to take a break.
Not a break from games, of course (how absurd!), but rather a break from big games — a palate cleanser between the mammoth titles of the year, something to gently remove the lingering taste of your previous game and leave you feeling minty-fresh for the next one. These palate cleansers can take on a variety of forms: puzzle games, visual novels, replays, etc. But many of us have a preference, nonetheless.
Here at Nintendo Life, we have decided to run through a few of ours before the likes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Sonic Superstars, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (yes it's PS5, but come on) release in October. Have a read through some of the titles that we use to get out of the post-completion blues and then take to the comments to share some remedies of your own.