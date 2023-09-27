Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Wed 27th Sep, 2023 19:00 BST]: Ahead of tomorrow's collaboration, The Pokémon Company and the Van Gogh Museum have shared details on what to expect when the event opens up.

Running from 28th September 2023 to 7th January 2024, you'll be able to go in and view some exclusive Pokémon-inspired twists on Van Gogh's most celebrated art on the 1st floor. Six pieces have been reinterpreted to give them a Pocket Monster flair.

An exclusive 'Pokémon Adventure' tour around the museum will be held, which is designed to teach kids about the stories behind Van Gogh's paintings. Plus, you'll get an exclusive Pokémon X Van Gogh Pokémon Card for attending. On Floor 0 at the restaurant, you'll learn how to draw Pikachu. Plus online lessons about how Van Gogh was inspired by Japanese prints will also be held.

Exciting news! 🎁 Our collaboration with @Pokémon starts tomorrow and runs until 7 Jan 2024. Come and visit the presentation or complete the art-hunt to receive a Pokémon TCG promo card 🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♀️ (subject to availability). See you soon? pic.twitter.com/YD5CxahXq2 September 27, 2023

If you're after the card but can't make it to Amsterdam this autumn/winter, then fear not. Some exclusive merchandise will be available to buy at the Pokémon Center online in both the UK and USA.

The merch includes a plush version of Pikachu dressed as Van Gogh, TCG sleeves, a jigsaw puzzle, and some figurines (thanks, Serebii!)

You can find all of the details on the event over on the Van Gogh Museum's website.

Original article [Tue 12th Sep, 2023 15:30 BST]: The Pokémon Company has announced a rather unusual — but intriguing — collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

The collaboration with the world-famous museum kicks off on 28th September, but other than a rather adorable teaser, we know nothing about what to expect from this merging of the art world and Pokémon world.

Still, that trailer is quite lovely, featuring Eevee and Pikachu running through a field of sunflowers, with the sky being transformed into a Van Gogh-style painted sky, and the sunflowers turning into Sunfloras.

We'll let you know when we know more about this collaboration, but if you're in Amsterdam after 28th September and love Pokémon, you'll definitely want to check this out. Perhaps we'll get a gallery of Pokémon-style interpretations of the post-impressionist's paintings?

