Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Buckle in and prepare for a shock, because this weekend I will be playing… Super Mario Bros. Wonder! I’ll give you a second to calm down from that surprise and get your breath back. All better? Okay, good. I have two long train journeys ahead of me over the next few days, so it feels like the perfect opportunity to dive into the Flower Kingdom and see what’s what.

Being away from home does mean that my beloved Spider-Man 2 is going to have to wait until Monday — I know, what a selfless sacrifice — but it seems only fair that I polish Mario off first (spoilers for next week’s WAYP, I suppose).

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

No prize for guessing what I'm playing this weekend, folks - yeah you got it, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. I've already managed to play a little bit of it, and honestly, I'm gobsmacked at the leap in quality from New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Mario feels so light and uh, 'zippy' in Wonder, and it's just such a joy to play.

I'm probably not going to be doing much else this weekend, but I do still plan on playing through Alan Wake and Control before Alan Wake II launches later this month. I've not got a lot of time left, so I've got to get cracking! See you folks on the flip-flop.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Look, Mario Wonder is out. We're all playing it, right? I don't make the rules, but you should be playing it. My partner is a huge Mario fan too, so we're planning to go all the way through the game in co-op.

Otherwise, I've been playing inbento, which was recommended to us as part of our 28 Switch Games We Missed. it was on sale for less than £2, and I love it. It balances cute, charming, and tricky really well, and has kept me quiet while the PS5 has been otherwise taken over by Bloodborne.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I'm hoping to give my Game Boy Color some love this weekend in honour of its 25th birthday. So many great memories (look out for a few in a little feature later on today) — it's a great console with a superb library. Specifically, I picked up a couple of Rare's GBC games a few months ago but haven't gotten around to really playing them: Mickey's Racing Adventure and Conker's Pocket Tales.

On Switch, I've been eyeing Return of the Obra Dinn, which turned five recently and I've owned for years but, for shame, have never played. And, yes, I redeemed a Game Voucher for the plumber game, too. Looks alright, dunnit.

There are our plans, but what about you? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll below and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.