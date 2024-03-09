Jim Norman, Staff Writer

It has been Balatro and nothing but Balatro all week for me. I like to think that I will finally complete a run soon and kick the addiction from my system a little. I just need to get past the blasted final Ante first *shakes fist to the sky*.

If I'm really feeling adventurous, I might even go ahead and dive back into Pokémon X on the 3DS. I have been wanting to do a replay for a while, and seeing as Lumiose City is soon to become all the rage once again, it seems only right that I brush up on my knowledge.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I’ve been madly juggling three different time sinks these past couple of weeks, and I’m continuing to do so this weekend. Unicorn Overlord has obviously dominated my playtime, but I have a few Overworld Quests to wrap up before I’m completely done with the game. It’s fantastic – please get it if you like strategy games or Vanillaware.

Now that I have a bit more time, Balatro will likely be dominating my Switch playtime. Oh god, I cannot put this one down and it’s becoming a bit of a problem. It’s the embodiment of “just one more run”, isn’t it? Finally, on PS5, I’m of course playing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is phenomenal. That’s also got a card game I can’t stop playing. My GOTY can be on something other than the Switch this year… right?

Gavin Lane, Editor

I don't know why, but I'm jonesing for some 16-bit relief and this weekend feels like a good time to hit the Streets of Rage. 1, 2, 3, and perhaps a cheeky shot of 4. I might crack out the Mega Drive Mini and squeeze in some Castle of Illusion, too. Otherwise, it's beats on the streets for me.



What's that? The backlog, you say? Oh, pipe down.

Alex Olney, Senior Video Producer

After finally beating a run in Balatro and zooming through The Forest Quartet this week, I don't really know what to do with myself over the weekend. I might dip into a touch of Halo Infinite, possibly even dip my proverbial toe into some more Penny's Big Breakaway.

To be honest there are too many good games these days. Nintendo, please eliminate three. I am not a crackpot.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'm still playing a certain card game that starts with B and ends with alatro, but I'm also trying to finish off my backlog a little bit before I let myself buy any new games. Right now, that means Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, Slay the Princess, and Ace Attorney.

But there's also a new season of Fortnite out today, and it's about myths and monsters, so I'll be playing that too!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

This has been quite a prolific week on eShop and my bank account is not amused. This weekend I still need to finish Lords of Exile, play some more the amazing Xelan Force, enjoy some more silliness with Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, the pure joy of yo-yo-ing with Penny’s Big Breakaway and the nerve wrecking, friendship-ending no gravity challenge of Heavenly Bodies. However, I fear that outside the eShop is my foreseeable future.

My game of the week is, of course, Unicorn Overlord. Vanillaware takes on Tactics Ogre and Fire Emblem, how could this ever fail? Considering the amount of time and love I have for the demo alone, I sense I will be writing quite a lot about it in future WAYP entries.

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

Last week, I started my first playthrough of Dragon Quest XI, and I intend to continue this magnificent adventure this weekend because I’m absolutely loving it!

I hadn’t had much exposure to Toriyama's work before last week, but I find it beautiful that even in his final moments, there were still people being introduced to his amazing work. May he rest in peace.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.