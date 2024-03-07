There have been some rumours floating around about Nintendo releasing a Princess Peach: Showtime! demo this week and it's now been officially confirmed.

Yes, as part of the Mario Day celebrations this week, Nintendo has made a demo for this upcoming Switch release available on the eShop. And for those who don't have access to a Switch, it will also be available at select retailers in the US.

"In the free demo of the single-player action game, players can experience the Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach transformations. Swing, strike, dodge and counterattack as Swordfighter Peach and cut across an action-packed stage. Then, turn into Patissiere Peach and get ready to whip up an array of delectable desserts to prevent the Sweet Festival from experiencing a serious sugar crash."

Watch Peach transform and take on showstopping abilities to save the Sparkle Theater! The #PrincessPeachShowtime game demo is available on the Nintendo eShop and at select retailers! pic.twitter.com/cgh4kcYZHL March 7, 2024

If you're curious to learn more about this title ahead of it 22nd March release later this month, check out our hands on here on Nintendo Life. We called it a "bit of a Gem" and other previews were also quite positive about it as well, so it's looking promising!