Nintendo has released a free demo for Princess Peach: Showtime! and aside from giving us our first hands-on experience with the upcoming adventure, it seems that it also contains some important information about Showtime's as-yet-undisclosed developer.

According to dataminer @LuigiBlood, Good-Feel has been in the development seat for this one, after its dev codename was found in the demo files.

Luigiblood states that the PJ037 codename attached to the demo follows the same naming conventions as those found on Yoshi's Crafted World (PJ033) and Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn (PJ040) — both of which came from Good-Feel.

Princess Peach Showtime's codename is PJ037. Proves that it is actually made by Good-Feel. (All their other games have codenames like this.) — Yakumono (@LuigiBlood) March 7, 2024

The dataminer goes on to suggest that the numbering on these codes may suggest Good-Feel has been working on Showtime since 2019, falling between the codenames on the two titles mentioned above.

Of course, nothing is officially confirmed at the moment. Based on Nintendo's previous projects, we'd imagine that we are going to have to wait until Princess Peach: Showtime! is released on 22nd March before we know the developer for sure. That said, Good-Feel does make a lot of sense.

You can try the game out for yourself right now in the new free demo on the Switch eShop. And for a reminder of what we thought of Showtime when we went hands-on with it last month, be sure to check out our preview coverage below.