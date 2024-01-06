Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I was a very lucky boy this Christmas and picked up some new games that have been on my To-Play list for yonks. The ensuing days have been my first time playing (and get your pitchforks at the ready) Stardew Valley and Celeste. Yes, I should have played these years ago, but I didn't. I'm sorry. But I am playing them now! And they're really good!

I also got Eastward, which I haven't had a chance to play yet but I am hoping to spend a bit of time with over the weekend — that pixel art really is something else, huh?

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I bought Persona 3 Portable in the New Year’s sale, hooray! I tried it a couple of months back on Xbox Game Pass, but it just didn’t feel right playing it on a TV. ‘Portable’ is in the name, of course, so it feels great to be playing it on the Switch via handheld mode.



Annnd… That’s it! I’m going to try and mop up a few games I didn’t get around to completing in 2023 over the coming weeks, as there’s not a great deal on the horizon I’m particularly excited about. Sigh… Where’s the Switch 2 when you need it?

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Happy New Year folks! I hope your holidays were fun and relaxing. I don't really do New Year resolutions, but this year, I want to fill in some gaps in my RPG knowledge and go back a revisit some old favourites. Gaming doesn't always have to be about the new stuff! We're starting off with the SNES classic, Lufia II: Rise of the Sinistrals. I don't really know why I haven't played this one, but it's time to correct that.



My partner and I have also been playing Moon: Remix RPG Adventure and oh boy it's weird and I love it. On the more modern side, I picked up a few games over the holidays on the eShop, so I'll be giving Iconoclasts a whirl, too. Busy busy busy!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

New year, new me or something. First and foremost, back to Fitness Boxing Fist of the Northstar and Ring Fit Adventure, it is time to hulk up for the Winter. Rounding up some of last year’s greatest games I missed, I have both Dredge and COCOON to explore this weekend along with the nostalgia-driven Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection. The recent delay announcement of R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos made me grab my trusty PSP and start the campaign of the first game.



Game of the week is Dragon’s Crown. I love Vanillaware games so I always hope that more of them show up on Switch. Since I have given up hope for this one ever doing so, I am back on my PS3 playing this gem. I also kinda miss the Wii’s Muramasa: The Demon Blade too… there is always next weekend!

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'm still playing Apollo Justice. But making good headway! So my last WAYP from 2023 is still valid, because I haven't had a chance to touch any of them yet.



I did purchase a new game (on Steam) though, because Katharine Castle off of RPS recommended it, and her game tastes are very similar to mine, and she said it was "the perfect warm-up for Apollo Justice", which was all I needed to hear. It's called Makoto Wakaido's Case Files Trilogy, and yes! It's on Switch! I haven't started it yet so I don't know if it's any good, but I bet it will be.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.