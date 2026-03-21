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Image: Nintendo

It's Saturday, lovely people, and we're back after another packed week in the world of video games!

Well, it wasn't too packed, Nintendo-wise, but it still felt busy as Pokopia continues to dominate the Switch-2-dom, and Nintendo itself just casually dropped a firmware update with a new Handheld Boost Mode feature that immediately had us clearing memory space to redownload and test a bunch of Switch 1 classics. The number of people booting up Xenoblade Chronicles 2 this weekend will be substantial, we'd wager!

Elsewhere, Resident Evil Requiem continues to smash sales milestones as the fastest-selling RE ever, The Pokémon Company's latest collab contains caffeine, and Pikmin will apparently be appearing not only in the NS2 version of Mario Wonder, but also the Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

And on the reviews side, a quieter week, but PJ and Ken very much enjoyed their time Shadow Tactics and Starship Troopers, respectively.

So, as you settle into the week's end, let's see what Team NL and friends have planned...

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Got to Okinawa after the first (surprisingly long!) chapter of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties. Spent way too much time dressing up Kiryu in snazzy outfits and presently joined an all-female biker gang. Looking forward to see how much more trouble I can stir up in this latest offering of the series on Switch 2.

There were also a couple of notable of Switch eshop releases this week, namely Stellar Wanderer DX, that despite not being able to shake some of its mobile origins still get right where it counts (the space pew, pew, pew bits) and Auroch Digital’s brilliant Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War!, that despite desperately making me want to sign up and become a citizen omits any sort of multiplayer options. Looks like I’m hitting Zegema beach alone this weekend. I would like to know more!

Game of the week is my brand new PC gaming desktop! Yep, I did not need much convincing since last week that I needed to 'future-proof' both my capacity to work and play at home within the ongoing RAMpocalypse. Once I finish setting up all the good stuff, I can’t wait to make new music, edit some videos and... play Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II with the blessing of the Omnissiah, pushing every graphic slider setting to 'ludicrous'.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Business as usual this weekend in the Lane household. Spring is coming and I really want to get outside and enjoy the not-rain.

However, if the not-rain doesn't last, the kids will be asking for We Love Katamari and a dash of New Horizons. And potentially some Sonic Racing Crossworlds, although that's contingent on them seeing the icon on my home menu. All very colourful, and I'm all for it.

Have a great one, folks.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I suspect that this weekend will be, as every other evening has been, devoted to Pokopia.

Maybe a small bit of Slay the Spire 2, but if I'm honest, I've mostly just been playing that in the times when my Switch 2 needs charging.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

Pokopia, Pokopia, POKOPIA. I’m sure other people have the same game on the go, but Pokopia has become a daily obsession for me. As much as I’m trying to take my time with the game, I feel like I’m teetering towards the end.

Saying that, the work never ends as I have all the areas still to clean up and rebuild. I’m an avid Minecraft fan and have a great love for sandbox games, so this has certainly scratched that itch for me. Sorry ACNH, Pokopia has pushed you off your pedestal and I think it’s here to stay.

Those are our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let us know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!

What are you playing this weekend (21st/22nd March)?

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