The Pokémon Company is no stranger to a collaboration, and its upcoming crossover is for all those who assumed Minccino can come in a Grande size with cream and syrup.

That's right, Pokémon is teaming up with coffee brand Grind on a new range of products. The collection will consist of "drinks inspired" by the world of 'mon — best not to think too deeply about that one — as well as other goodies.

Honestly, we're still not completely sure what, exactly, the collaboration will entail at the moment. What we do know is that it will arrive in Grind stores from 24th March, and there's even a special launch party in London to mark the occasion (tickets for which are already sold out, naturally).

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We love Pokémon, and we love coffee, so what's not to like about this one? Hey, it's finally a crossover that Detective Pikachu can get behind.