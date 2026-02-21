Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I've been back on a bit of a Pokémon kick ever since EUIC last weekend, and have been enjoying getting back into Pokémon Emerald during my public transport trips. The GBA games are some of my very favourites, so, as you can imagine, I am rather pumped to pick up FireRed & LeafGreen next week.

Elsewhere, it's just more Mario's Super Picross. I'm a predictable man of simple tastes, what can I say?

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

This is a very easy one for me this week! When I'm sick, I make poor decisions, so last weekend I made the decision to get Disney Dreamlight Valley. I played the heck out of it back on Xbox during early access and always ummed and aahed about getting it for Switch, considering what I heard about the poor optimisation. On Switch 2, however, it's been running somewhat decently, which only makes me more excited for the upgrade next month. I've already sunk in close to 35hrs since getting it, and there's no stopping me yet. I forgot how much I loved it!

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend I'm dogsitting, so I wonder what games she'll want to play. Maybe Wobbledogs? The Sims 2 Pets? If only someone had made a Best Dogs list instead of Best Horses. I'm not horsesitting any time soon.

Also, Tomodachi Life. In preparation for the new one, and figuring out if I really want to buy a Switch 2 just to play Pokopia and Tomodachi Life...

Alex Olney, Senior Video Producer

Is a windfall of games a thing? Because that's what's happened to me this week. As a result, I frankly don't know what I'm going to be playing. No doubt I'll dabble in a little BALL x PIT, get a bit further in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (which is currently on sale), but I think I'm going to have to plan a bit more before I launch back into my current playthrough of Xenoblade Chronicles X. I've been tactfully putting it off hoping a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition would happen, and happen it so very much did.

That's our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let us know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!