Welcome back to another edition of What Are You Playing! What a week, eh?
Clearly not content with just the one surprise announcement this week, Nintendo delivered two almighty news drops to our door. First, we got an out-of-the-blue shadow drop for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (which looks really rather lovely), and then there was Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, which are now available to pre-order and will go live after the Presents showcase next week.
We had plenty of reviews for you, too, as we shared our thoughts on Ys X: Proud Nordics (8/10), Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse (7/10), Super Bomberman Collection (8/10), BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (7/10), and Love Eternal (6/10).
Phew, we need some quality gaming time after all that! Let's see what everyone's up to this weekend.