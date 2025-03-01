Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer



I've not gotten very far in Pokémon HeartGold, I must admit, so I'll be spending some more time with it this weekend. I'm hoping to actually finish this one before the upcoming Switch 2 Direct, but we'll see!

I'm also playing through Monster Hunter: World on the PS5. Yes, not Wilds. I've struggled to see the appeal of this series, so I've decided to try and give it a proper go. So far, it's not really grabbed me, but I'm going to keep pushing for the time being.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I am moving house this weekend and all of my consoles are currently bundled up in a box vaguely labelled “Living Room”. As much as I like to think that my Switch dock and PS5 will be the first things installed, I fear that my partner might want to focus on boring things like “beds”, “sofas” and “chairs” before I get back to Marvel Rivals. Ugh.

So, ‘What am I playing this weekend?’ A good old game of Decipher the IKEA instructions.

Craig Reid, Contributor

This week has been a lot – let me tell you! And thanks to The Super Mario Bros. Movie delaying my Netflix cancellation, I’m in a big mood for some Italian; y’know, the mushroom kind!

So this weekend, I’m playing anything and everything featuring a chubby little guy in a red hat. Kicking things off with Mario & Luigi: Brothership – I just can’t get enough. And, I just nabbed Super Mario Party Jamboree too, after last playing it with the NL crew at our staff day in 2024 – sheesh, long time! So, you’d best believe Peach is gonna be rolling some friends and 10s on her way to victory.

Well, enjoy your weekend, and happy gaming folks!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I’ve got a lot of free time this weekend! Hurrah! While I’m mostly going to be polishing off something for review, I do plan to spend a lot of time bouncing between Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Hades II on Steam Deck, and continuing our Tales of Graces f co-op run.

But the Pokémon Presents has me hankering to go back to Legends: Arceus. Maybe start a new file? I’m not sure I could do that to my Typhlosion and team.

Michelle See-Tho, Contributor

Last weekend, I won my final case in Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, and rolled right on to the next game in the trilogy, Dual Destinies. I’m enjoying solving its crimes so far - the graphics are incredible and I love the anime-esque cutscenes, but I do miss the music of old.

Outside of the courtroom, the Pokémon anniversary and new Z-A news has made me think about returning to my preferred Pokémon games – namely postgame content in Let’s Go, Eevee and SoulSilver on DS.

Or I could combine crime-solving and Pokémon in Detective Pikachu Returns.

Nile Bowie, Contributor

With a big overseas trip just a couple of days away, I’m laser-focused on finishing The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. I’ve got one major dungeon left, then it’s on to the final boss. The game’s echo mechanic has been a joy to experiment with, and I’ve loved exploring its charming, toybox-style overworld. It’s been a delight to play, and right now, it’s got my full attention.

That said, you always need a good palette cleanser. I’ll probably fire up Luck be a Landlord, a nifty roguelike slots game that was apparently a big inspiration for Balatro. It’s perfect for low-effort, passive play. And, of course, I’ll be diving into Tetris 99 or Tetris Forever’s Time Warp mode—because I can’t go without my fix of falling blocks. Happy gaming, everyone!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.