So normally we're used to reporting about the latest retro additions to the Switch Online library, but today is a bit different...

Nintendo's customer service account in Japan has announced it's actually removing - yes, removing - a digital game from its classic Super Famicom service. It's the Spike Chunsoft-licensed release Super Formation Soccer (aka the Super Nintendo title Super Soccer).

Here's the official notice via Nintendo's social channel and website, which mentions how the distribution of this game will end next month on 28th March 2025. No other details have been provided at this point.

"The title "Super Formation Soccer" (Spike Chunsoft) included in "Super Famicom Nintendo Switch Online" will end distribution at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 28, 2025. After distribution ends, even those who have already downloaded "Super Famicom Nintendo Switch Online" will no longer be able to use it."

As you can see, this game originally debuted for the Switch Online Super Famicom service in September 2019, and was one of the few third-party additions at the time. For now, it seems this news has only been announced in Japan, so if we hear any local updates about the removal of the Super Nintendo release, we'll be sure to let you know.