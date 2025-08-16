Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’m knee-deep in yet another fighting game binge, so this weekend will be a mix of Street Fighter 6, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Marvel Vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. I’ve still yet to purchase the latest character pass for Street Fighter 6, but the temptation to play as Sagat is slowly but surely starting to overwhelm. Maybe I’ll cave by Monday, we’ll see. Have a good one, folks!

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I polished off the Mina demo in one tasty sitting, and have been noodling about with Oracle of Seasons ever since — it's funny how all that GBC inspiration can get you in the mood for... more GBC, isn't it? I also seem to have blinked and somehow racked up a backlog of 2025 games that I'd like to see to before the year is out. Chilling with Tiny Bookshop and swooning with Date Everything! it is, then.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I'm like Jim has been the past two weeks — in between multiple things but never quite settling on one. UFO 50 is only adding to the problem with its huge 50 game library. And Pipistrello is amazing, so I'm glad I can dip in and out of that as I please. It'll keep you top-down fans more than occupied until Mina the Hollower arrives.

September and October are stuffed though, so maybe it's a good thing I don't feel like playing much right now. Have a good one!

Kate Gray, Contributor

I've been playing a fair bit of Ritual of Raven, a farming-meets-programming game that just came out. It's very interesting! I'll admit that the learning curve is steep, but since I'm learning programming anyway (in Love2D, with Lua) it's basically homework.

I also FINALLYYYYYY completed PEAK this week. Got to the top of the mountain after dying 4 times on the way up. Now I just have to do it again, right? Easy...

Well, that's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know your weekend picks in the following poll.