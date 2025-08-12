Fans have recently been pondering over a mysterious X/Twitter account that seemingly directly references Super Mario's upcoming 40th anniversary.

As reported by The Gamer, X account @supermario40th has been causing a bit of a kerfuffle, with some suspecting that it might be legit, thus indicating that Nintendo will indeed celebrate the plumber's anniversary with a number of key announcements. At the moment, it's completely blank bar the handle, the 'aaaaaaaaa' name, and a single follow for Nintendo's Japanese account.

So why is this even worth mentioning? Well, Nintendo's done it before, that's why. Its @supermario35th account, which is still live at the time of writing, went through a very similar journey back in 2020 (it even had the same 'aaaaaaaaaaa' name, albeit with a couple more 'a's), and we covered it right here on Nintendo Life.

Now, the potential issue we have is that the 40th anniversary account was seemingly created back in 2020. So what's going on? Well, either Nintendo itself created the account early to ensure nobody else nabbed it, or someone did nab it and is simply keeping it safe in the event Nintendo knocks on their door.

Nintendo held a 35th anniversary Direct presentation for Super Mario on 3rd September 2020. It seems unlikely that the company will stick to the exact same schedule for the 40th, but it might well be worth keeping an eye out for a potential announcement in the coming weeks.