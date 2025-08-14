Mario Kart World is running a Summer Vacation Skill Test event in-game later this month, but only in Japan.

Announced on social media by Nintendo — and translated by OatmealDome — you'll be able to participate in 150cc races with others to try and become one of the top 100 players.

The event takes place on 23rd August 2025 between 8am to 10am UTC, but you can actually get practicing right now by using a neat little feature that's tucked at the bottom of the Online screen.

You can now search for events by pressing the '-' button. The Summer Vacation Skill Test event can be found by typing in the ID 2378, and you can practice with people around the world right now.

After the event, the top 100 — and the best player for each character — will feature on the official Nintendo website.

Nintendo of America or Nintendo UK haven't made a specific announcement yet, and while the ID works for everyone, as reader Suketoudara points out, the website states (via Google Translate) "This event is for people living in Japan". So, while you can enter, you won't be ranking with the others.

So, we expect we'll see an equivalent later this month, then!

