Gosh, 2026 has been quite the year so far, isn't it? Luckily, we've got games to keep us busy, and we're going to go through which of the buggers we plan on playing this weekend.

In case you've missed the main headlines this week, let's take a peek at what's been going on in the world of Nintendo. First up, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance was released on the GameCube NSO app for the Switch 2, so that's lovely. Fans of green and purple will also be pleased to know that new Joy-Con colours are being released in just a few short days.

We got a new overview trailer for Mario Tennis Fever, which is looking really solid so far, while more 'evidence' emerged to suggest that Call of Duty might finally make its way to Nintendo platforms this year.

And now, let's see what Team NL is up to this weekend, hm?

Gavin Lane, Editor

It's a more-of-the-same week for me, with Cast n Chill, Skate Story, and Expelled still occupying the left side of my Switch 2 home screen. The GameCube NSO app is there now, too, thanks to Path of Radiance dropping, and I also dipped back into Shinobi the other morning with my coffee.

Beyond that, I'll be valiantly resisting the eShop sale. Gotta love that post-holidays quarterly tax bill. Have a good one, folks.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I love Star Wars, but it's a franchise I really have to be in the mood for. As such, I often take lengthy breaks before diving back in. The good thing about this is that there's often a boatload of new content to enjoy when I do eventually sidle back into the fandom. With that in mind, I'm playing Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, both on the PS5.

The Switch 2 is getting a bit of love, though. I'm currently making my way through Star Wars Outlaws, and it really is quite remarkable. Ubisoft nailed it with this one; it's just so darn fun with a wonderful sense of place.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I don't remember the last time that my weekend gaming plans were dominated by free demos, but here we are! I haven’t had a chance to touch either Final Fantasy VII Remake or Dragon Quest VII Reimagined’s tasters yet, and I’m super excited to dive in. I’m not so excited by the prospect of falling madly in love with both of them and ending up with two meaty RPGs on my plate to start the year, but that’s the risky game I play.

Oh yes, I was also lucky enough to finally get Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2 over the holidays, so I have been busy tinkering around with all of the side quests I intentionally left untouched once I heard it was coming to the hybrid. May the Force be with you, dear readers!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Being a Portuguese myself it never gets old listening to Portuguese NPCs speaking fluent Portuguese in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Really, they’re a bit everywhere in the game, I hope it all works out for them in the end (historical spoilers: It does not). I am not sure in exactly what percentage of the main story I have already completed, but there will surely be many hours spend this weekend in virtual 16th century Japan.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond left me wanting more trooper based action so after a four year hiatus I have reinstalled Halo: The Master Chief Collection on STEAM and resumed my single player campaign marathon where I had left it (two thirds into Halo 2). Having just completed (and loved) Halo 3 ODST, I am moving on to Halo 4.

Game of the week is actually a demo: Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is just a very cosy JRPG that ticks all my boxes. I hope to compete said demo before the real villain shows up: Monday!

Well, that's what we have planned for this weekend, but what about you? Let us know your picks in the following poll.