Gosh, 2026 has been quite the year so far, isn't it? Luckily, we've got games to keep us busy, and we're going to go through which of the buggers we plan on playing this weekend.
In case you've missed the main headlines this week, let's take a peek at what's been going on in the world of Nintendo. First up, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance was released on the GameCube NSO app for the Switch 2, so that's lovely. Fans of green and purple will also be pleased to know that new Joy-Con colours are being released in just a few short days.
We got a new overview trailer for Mario Tennis Fever, which is looking really solid so far, while more 'evidence' emerged to suggest that Call of Duty might finally make its way to Nintendo platforms this year.
And now, let's see what Team NL is up to this weekend, hm?
Gavin Lane, Editor
It's a more-of-the-same week for me, with Cast n Chill, Skate Story, and Expelled still occupying the left side of my Switch 2 home screen. The GameCube NSO app is there now, too, thanks to Path of Radiance dropping, and I also dipped back into Shinobi the other morning with my coffee.
Beyond that, I'll be valiantly resisting the eShop sale. Gotta love that post-holidays quarterly tax bill. Have a good one, folks.
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
I love Star Wars, but it's a franchise I really have to be in the mood for. As such, I often take lengthy breaks before diving back in. The good thing about this is that there's often a boatload of new content to enjoy when I do eventually sidle back into the fandom. With that in mind, I'm playing Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, both on the PS5.
The Switch 2 is getting a bit of love, though. I'm currently making my way through Star Wars Outlaws, and it really is quite remarkable. Ubisoft nailed it with this one; it's just so darn fun with a wonderful sense of place.
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
I don't remember the last time that my weekend gaming plans were dominated by free demos, but here we are! I haven’t had a chance to touch either Final Fantasy VII Remake or Dragon Quest VII Reimagined’s tasters yet, and I’m super excited to dive in. I’m not so excited by the prospect of falling madly in love with both of them and ending up with two meaty RPGs on my plate to start the year, but that’s the risky game I play.
Oh yes, I was also lucky enough to finally get Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2 over the holidays, so I have been busy tinkering around with all of the side quests I intentionally left untouched once I heard it was coming to the hybrid. May the Force be with you, dear readers!
Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor
Being a Portuguese myself it never gets old listening to Portuguese NPCs speaking fluent Portuguese in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Really, they’re a bit everywhere in the game, I hope it all works out for them in the end (historical spoilers: It does not). I am not sure in exactly what percentage of the main story I have already completed, but there will surely be many hours spend this weekend in virtual 16th century Japan.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond left me wanting more trooper based action so after a four year hiatus I have reinstalled Halo: The Master Chief Collection on STEAM and resumed my single player campaign marathon where I had left it (two thirds into Halo 2). Having just completed (and loved) Halo 3 ODST, I am moving on to Halo 4.
Game of the week is actually a demo: Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is just a very cosy JRPG that ticks all my boxes. I hope to compete said demo before the real villain shows up: Monday!
Well, that's what we have planned for this weekend, but what about you? Let us know your picks in the following poll.
Comments 39
After finishing Castlevania Lords of Shadow I am moving to Casltevania LoS Mirror of Fate HD. I really love this game!
This holiday I went to Paris and because of that I have this desire to play Assassin's Creed Unity
And last I will try out Ninja Gaiden Ragebound
Happy gaming everyone!!!
Tonight I'm seeing my friends, we'll go out to eat rāmen etc.
Maybe before that, for sure after and tomorrow I'll continue with my schedule of alternating between:
Switch - Continuing Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Steam - Doing the "Nightmare" achievements in Quake 25th Anniversary Remaster
This weekend, I will get lost in Cyberpunk 2077 and try a couple more runs of Have A Nice Death.
Happy gaming sweet gamers ✌🏻🧡🎮
Been playing a lot of the new Suika game. Love it!
Might beat Monkey Ball Banana Mania this weekend unless it get's too frustrating.
About 50 hours into Octopath Traveler 0. I hope to beat it before DQ 7 Reimagined. Played the demo and really loved it but can't play two looong rpg's at the same time.
Vroom in the Night Sky as always. I will be playing that continuously all weekend. I will only take short breaks when I feel the unstoppable urge to get some time in with Hotel Mario.
Mainly Pokemon Legends Z-A. Best pokemon game for ages. Story will conclude soon, but I’m far from completing the Dex and all side quests. Might also consider the DLC despite of criticism.
Fantasy Life i: I want to try the new game mode in multiplayer.
Hello Kitty Island Adventure: doing visitor’s daily quests and progressing with the DLC story.
The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) Just started this one and its turning into one of my favorite Zelda games.
Final Fantasy Pixal Remaster (Series X) A trip down memory lane. Just defeated a group of pirates and got their ship.
Borderlands 3 (Series X) Picked this one up again. Started the next DLC.
Dragon Quest XI S (Switch) Continuing with my journey. Just got to the town with a Circus in it.
Gotta finish cat quest 2. I've been badly sick lately so quiet weekend for me, surely will start cat quest 3 after that. Happy gaming everyone!
@Zuljaras I hope you didn't leave any kids behind when you went to Paris for the holiday 🤣
I will be playing more STARTROPICS for Nes via NSO. On Chapter 7 now. Such a good game! I hope we get the 2nd game on NSO one day.😁
I might also be trying FIRE EMBLEM for GC via NSO. Never played a Fire Emblem game, not sure it will be for me, but least I can give it a go.
Happy Gaming & Weekend All!
Happy Weekend and gaming everyone. This week I have been playing:
I ended up getting carried away with Splatoon 3 so am playing that again. Also some Ring Fit Adventure and Final Fantasy 15 on my PS4.
I got Penny's Big Breakaway on sale too which looks fun.
Happy gaming everyone 😀
Frosty Fest is going on in Splatoon 3 this weekend, but despite how I currently look, I've had enough and quit it already. I love the event itself, but I just can't bring myself to have fun actually playing Splatfest. I always get discouraged into thinking my team's doomed when I suffer huge losing streaks. If I'm not having fun, that defeats the purpose, doesn't it? Good luck, Team Solo. I think I'll just enjoy the hub like Murch...
Anyway, I'll keep prepping my island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for next week's big update and Switch 2 edition. I've already paid and downloaded the upgrade, which gets me a little hyped alone!
I might even wrap up my Switch 2 playthrough of Super Mario Odyssey. I'm impressed with how well that game looks and plays on Switch 2. It makes me a little more excited for a brand-new 3D Mario, not that I personally need it anytime soon. Nintendo should.
Still hooked on Ball x Pit but may find time to get back and finish Horizon: FW.
I'm working this weekend, so keep me in your thoughts, folks. Had some time to game yesterday though: still chipping away at Metroid Prime 4 (really like it) and am doing my long overdue, first ever playthrough of the original Final Fantasy VII.
Mostly though, Ball x Pit is still eating all my free time. It's just so good and so chill, man. Perfect podcast game.
Today I'm planning to play 1942 and 1943 Kai with a bit of Ghost 'n Goblins and Pirate Ship Higemaru on the side. All on Capcom Stadium 1 and 2.
Yesterday, I saved two very important characters in Fantasian: Neo Dimension. Not sure what else awaits me, this weekend, aside from collecting a little bit of Mechteria. Still having a good time and the music is good, too. Definitely sounds like Uematsu-san.
Happy gaming, everyone!
I am playing some Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar. I just got World Bazaar rank and am now trying to figure out how to maximize my profits and make my farming life easier. Also need to get married in the game too ha ha.
@Olrun
Get well soon! I hope you will still have a great time, playing Cat Quest.
More Dragon Quest VII. 40 hrs in and now a pretty strong contender for my second favorite DQ game (nothing's going to beat DQV).
I experienced my first job class grind after getting stuck on a boss. I expect many more in the future since I want to unlock all the ultimate jobs. Probably won't do all the Monster jobs, but I have two party members set aside to try some out.
Reimagined has big shoes to fill.
The first 2026 game I'll be playing releases next week, called Big Hops. Sort of an open-ended 3D platformer that looks quite promising. That's it really, maybe some time towards more RE games in preparation for Requiem but that'll likely go to Dragon Quest instead.
Skyrim again for me, playing on the Switch Lite and on my third main playthrough - each one about 5 years apart having played on PC and my original Switch. So lots to rediscover, while also appreciating the crafting mechanics more this time round, enchanting and crafting heavy armour for the most part. Takes a while to get going with these mechanics but have started to turn out some pretty cool items.
I have a bunch of amiibo and this is one of the few games I own where they’re kind of useful, mainly for generating random loot, but amusingly I’ve found you can block enemies behind the summoned treasure chests too!
Outside of that I’ve been meaning to dig out the Game Boy Pocket again, even if just to play a few rounds of Tetris. Happy gaming all!
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassinated the Shinbakufu in Himeji. Currently level 41.
Astro Bot
Cleaning up the Tentacle System. 83 out of 301 bots collected.
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Delivered diesel to Växjö. Opened a garage in Copenhagen. After 94 days my Ziggurat Spedition trucking empire has 37 trucks.
Keeper
Reached the Atrium chapter in Act 3.
Finished the rather excellent demo of FF7 reimagined so back to my 2nd runthrough of TOTK.
My copy of the Amiga Compendium by Bitmap Books arrived this week so some evening reading ahead.
Might take my daughter this evening to the cinema for a 40th anniversary showing of Labyrinth.
@shgamer all good choices but Ghosts and Ghoblins is the old equivalent of Elden Ring. I have neither the dexterity or patience these days for uber difficult ..... Great game though 👍
Hello fellow Nintendo Lifers!
This weekend we'll be staying home due to the snow in the Netherlands, so I'll have plenty of time to play some games! I'm currently playing these games:
Last week I finished Pikmin 1 and Metroid Dread. So my year started pretty well on the backlog clearing 💪
Happy gaming everyone!
The amount of stuff I got for folk at Nintendo & Ghibli, it should be something fitness-based.
But I played Kirby Bowl at the Museum yesterday, and nearly got through a whole course before my seven minutes ran out. If I hadn’t flubbed three putts I might have managed it. Still a belting game. Plunk it on when I get back to my hotel in Kanda I think.
Wish they’d add BS Special Tee Shot to NSO Classics though.
For me, this weekend is going to be filled with Dragon Quest. Specifically the second game on I & II HD-2D Remake. Completed the first last week (having to use easy mode on the final boss), so now it's time to start the second game and hopefully get that completed before Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.
Of course, my Steam Deck will also be seeing use as I continue cleaning my way through the DLC of PowerWash Simulator. Completed the Halloween house yesterday, so will be on the cruise ship next. Then it's onto the crossover content. And maybe a bit more Red Dead Redemption 2, as well.
Now I've joined the Switch 2 universe I shall be indulging in some Mario Kart World - loving it, free roam is super chilled...and I will give this Dragon Quest VII demo a spin to see how it is.
This past week I bought divinity original sin 2. my switch has become a RPG machine.
destiny 2
the outer worlds
On Switch 2, I am 31 hours into Mario & Luigi: Brothership and will be hammering that some more. Other than that, I'm playing Doom: The Dark Ages.
I am playing Fire Emblem Radiant Dawn. I saw the Wii version of this yesterday for $200 and was thinking about it
Getting nicely embedded in Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, but a side quest involving a mushroom has got me rather thirsty for a swig of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - I forget: has that game had a Switch 2 update?
I think there's also a Tetris99 maximus cup on this weekend for the impending Animal Crossing update, so I'll be nabbing that theme, and potentially clearing the cockroaches out of my house on Granola in preparation for 3.0!
Is there a Splatfest on as well? Sheeesh.
Peace, love and pixels to all (except for the M*G* scu*)
I rolled credits on Tales of Xillia enjoying it well enough that I might come back for the Milla route sometime. I immediately jumped into Tokyo Xanadu eX+ and am quite amused by little Falcom things popping up here and there in an otherwise completely normal, accurate alternate version of Tokyo. It's already proven itself silly, cheesy, with some mid-2010s Falcom jank that I'm very excited for what it brings on a more casual level.
Started playing more couch co op Absolum with my daughters, who I really think were born for a different era of gaming. It's fun to drop in on my profile with them completely baffled why random enemies from everywhere to include mini bosses are liberally dropping in during any given stage (which I don't spoil for them). And I'm still discovering new fun builds like the fact that Cider's triple air dash also inherits tidal waves midair, which can include burn with tidal waves, an echo effect, plus some interesting multiplier stacks. It's easily the most fun I've had with a beat 'em up since Final Fight in the 90s.
Happy gaming everyone!
PS5: Astrobot - My main game right now. Got it for Christmas and loving it. Currently at 200/301 robots and I dont want it to end.
Switch 2- Ball x Pit - Got about 30 hours played and definitely on the wind down now. It has been a blast.
DQ11S - Deleted my old save file from ages ago and thought I give this a proper good go again. My brother loves this game so I thought I'd put time into this instead of Prime 4 which Ive bounced off of.
I'm still grinding in Astlibra Revision Hell difficulty.
I’m still playing Splatoon 3 for the Splatfests. You do notice a pretty large visual upgrade when you visit the city square areas, which are nicely decorated for the ongoing Frosty Fest.
@Kiz3000 DQ11S ❤️ I would love to experience the game anew like when i came out. It's worth your time.
I still need to finish Prime 4 . It's quite good, I love the gameplay it's fluid but it retains the feel of the original.
I played some MKW also with my family. That was nice I don't do the actual tracks much, I mainly go for the open world. So to try out the tracks themselves a bit more was refreshing. There are some truly stellar tracks in there.
I might play a bit of Ball x Pit at some point also. Great little time waster. I'm not into roguelike and I have a personal rule not to buy them, but it was on sale and this type of roguelite is more like a rng oriented arcade game if you think about it. And that's cool with me.
