Specific Sale Pages



Xbox’s storefront could do with a bit of TLC, but one thing it does right in our book is that it seperates specific sales into their own sections. If you’re in the UK, you can head into the ‘Deals’ section now and see sections for the ‘Capcom Publisher Sale’, the ‘Ultimate Game Sale Teaser’, and the ‘Publisher Spotlight Series’. It’s a good way to hone in on specific offers if you’re looking for games from a certain publisher, or within a certain genre.

We know sales on the Switch operate in the same way, but if you’re viewing the offers directly from your console, they’re all squished together on one page with no way to differentiate them. Like the ‘recent releases’ page, the ‘current offers’ section is simply an unmanageable list of games that is often over 2000 entries in length.

As we mentioned earlier, there are certain filters available to make this a bit easier, but it would be great to see specific sales by Capcom or Nintendo itself highlighted with its own segment.

Curated Home Page

You know when you sign up to certain services, you’ll get a brief questionnaire that effectively curates the overall content you see? We reckon something like that would probably benefit the eShop. Now, this could potentially block interesting content from your immediate view, but if the home page were customised to prioritise genres or publishers that you’re genuinely interested in, then it could incentivise more purchases and a better overall experience.

Of course, the eShop as it stands today is pretty simplistic in design, so we imagine some sort of curated home page would require a ridiculous amount of work on Nintendo’s end to get it functioning properly, but from a consumer perspective, we reckon it could work. Heck, if not a whole home page, then perhaps a specific 'For You' section..?

Baskets

For goodness’ sake, how is this not a thing yet? Since the Switch's launch over seven years ago, there is still no basket function on the Switch eShop, meaning you can't purchase more than one game at a time. You have to go through the same frustrating steps every time in order to buy anything.

You could make an argument here that each individual purchase provides you with gold points that can then be used to apply discounts on future purchases. Lumping several games together in one go might negate this benefit to some degree, but at least give us the option. It's particularly egregious when there's a generous sale on with hefty discounts across the board. If we want to buy 10 games in one go and forego food for a week, just let us!

Demos

Yes, we know demos are a thing for the Switch, we're not suggesting anything to the contrary. What we'd love to see, however, is a section in the eShop dedicated to games with free demos. At the moment, games that include demos have a small, blue box in the top right corner of the key art to indicate this to the user; this is great if you happen to stumble across something unexpected that you might want to try out, but how many demos are just sitting in the eShop languishing because users haven't been able to locate them?

Collating all available demos in one place is a quick and easy win for both Nintendo and the consumer. We get to try out games we might not have considered before, and Nintendo gets to benefit from a ton of potential purchases off the back of demo experiences. We should also clarify here that you can add a 'Search Condition' to ensure only games with demos show up, but this isn't really clear enough for our liking.

So those are our picks for how Nintendo could potentially make the eShop a bit better. We're under no illusion; we know that the current Switch family isn't likely to receive any major eShop update, so it's likely going to fall to the successor to make things right.

Do you agree with our picks? Got something else you'd like to suggest? Feel free to vote in the below poll and let us know which feature you think needs to be implemented and leave a comment to expound on your thoughts.

What features should Nintendo add to improve the eShop? (285 votes) Filters 71 Specific Sale Pages 54 Curated Home Page 62 Baskets 66 Demo Page 21 Other (comment!) 11