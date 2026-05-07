Nintendo's been giving Star Fox a lot more attention recently, and following his big game reveal, we've now got an adorable plush toy announcement.

Japanese company Sanei has announced it will be releasing a new line of Star Fox plush in Japan in "late June". As you can see, the line up currently includes Fox McCloud, Falco Lombardi, Peppy Hare and Slippy Toad.

They'll apparently be priced at 3,300 yen each. Here are the dimensions, along with another look:

Fox McCloud:

Dimensions: W12×D12×H25 cm

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Falco Lombardi:

Dimensions: W14×D12×H25 cm

Peppy Hare:

Dimensions: W14×D12×H29 cm

Slippy Toad:

Dimensions: W14×D10×H20 cm

Unfortunately, there's no mention of a local release, but if there are any updates or news about pre-orders via imported stock, we'll let you know.

As for Star Fox's new Switch 2 game, it's getting a global release on 25th June 2026. You can find out more in our announcement post: