Nintendo has released the transcription of its recent investor Q&A session, providing more detail around its financial figures and performance over the course of FY2026.

One of the concerns that fans are expressing at the moment is the apparent lack of any 'major' first-party games for the Switch 2 in the coming months. Yes, we're getting Yoshi, Splatoon, Fire Emblem, etc, but no Mario, no Zelda, no Doshin the Giant. So you get it.

Fear not, though. President Shuntaro Furukawa has stated that more Switch 2 titles are being planned for the second half of the fiscal year – they just haven't been announced yet. This comes in response to an investor who seemed concerned about the time it takes to develop games these days and whether Nintendo can maintain a steady cadence of releases.

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Here's what Furukawa had to say (machine translated):

"Ideally, we would like to deliver new titles more frequently and in a more timely manner, but as you pointed out, software development periods have become longer than before. Even so, we will continue to work on various initiatives to ensure that many titles can be played on Nintendo Switch 2, by devising improvements to our development system and development process. "Regarding the future, we are preparing a variety of new titles for Nintendo Switch 2, regardless of whether they are so-called major titles or not. In addition, we have new titles prepared for the second half of this fiscal year, in addition to those already announced, and we will provide details at the appropriate time."

Furukawa's statement about whether Nintendo's upcoming games can be considered "major" or not is interesting. It sounds like that company is serious about leveraging a more flexible pricing structure for its titles, as evidenced by both Splatoon Raiders and Star Fox. It's likely that the company is keen to maintain a cadence of one game per month, with a mix of both smaller and larger titles.

Regardless, if you're worried about Nintendo's current line-up, when we'd urge you to take a breath and be patient. More games are coming, and we're sure to find out more about them in the coming weeks and months.