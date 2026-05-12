Spanish video game developer MercurySteam, best known for developing Metroid: Samus Returns on the 3DS and the critically-acclaimed Metroid Dread on Switch, is the latest studio to be hit with layoffs.

"There is no easy way to share this kind of news", the independent studio said in a LinkedIn post announcing the layoffs (via Resetera), calling it a "workforce adjustment process.":

The number of staff affected wasn't specified, but MercurySteam promises focus its efforts on handling the situation with care.

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Here's the rest of the statement in full:

"We want to express our deepest respect, gratitude, and support for the people affected, whose talent, effort, and commitment have been an important part of the studio’s history." If your studio or company is looking for experienced developers, please feel free to contact us at [email protected]. We will do everything we can to help these professionals find new opportunities. Over the coming weeks, we will focus all our efforts on handling this process with the utmost responsibility, humanity, and respect for everyone involved."

While the developer is best known for bringing 2D Samus back to the forefront with Nintendo, it also worked on the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow series with Konami.

Its most-recent game was 2025's Blades of Fire, a solid action-adventure game exclusive to PS5 and PC (Epic Games Store, with a Steam release coming in May 2026). It reviewed decently, but also failed to meet sales expectations. The studio were also hit by accusations of crunch following the game's release; some staff have denied any issues at the company.

If any developers are reading this, please consider reaching out to the studio to help those affected.