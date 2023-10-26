Switch, eh? You think it's had its final bookend game and then another all-timer comes along to extend the library. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom looked like the perfect finale for an extraordinary console that kicked off with Breath of the Wild, but then Nintendo goes and puts out the best 2D Mario in 30 years with Super Mario Wonder. And between those and continuing on into 2024 you've got fantastic games like Pikmin 4, and (hopefully) the upcoming WarioWare: Move It! and Super Mario RPG extending the bookshelf even further. It's a heck of a console with an extraordinary library that Just. Keeps. Going.
We love it, but we're also well aware that it's not perfect, and as we begin sliding into the closing months of 2023, we at Team Nintendo Life have been pondering what lessons the fabled 'Switch 2' really needs to learn from its long-lived predecessor. The six-and-a-half years we've spent with our Switches has given us ample time to discover all the wrinkles that we hope to see ironed out in future hardware, and below we look at things we believe are essential fixes, as well as a wishlist of non-essentials we'd sure like to see.
Before we begin, we're working under the assumption that Nintendo's next console will more or less follow the template established by the current one; that is it will be a hybrid handheld system that docks to a television and has removable controllers. Who knows, Nintendo could put out a cloud-only digital doughnut that you wear on your wrist! We can't see the new console launching without some sort of new gimmick, but given the huge success of Switch, we're assuming that the fundamentals will remain.
There's a poll at the end, too — be sure to let us know which of these issues (or others) you'd like to see addressed.
'Switch 2' Essential Fixes
Let's start with the non-negotiables, then...
Driftless Joy-Con
Since 2017 the dreaded 'Joy-Con drift' has affected Switch owners around the globe to a greater or lesser degree. For a manufacturer known for its robust hardware, it's perhaps the biggest disappointment of this generation and one that's cost Nintendo as it has had to extend warranties and replace faulty sticks in many territories.
Even if you've been able to get a free replacement, for a system that sells itself through its sheer convenience and ease of use, having to go through the headache of sending your (pricey) controllers away for repair is still a massive pain — and one which many of us took to remedying ourselves.
It's also easy to forget that early Joy-Con also suffered from connection issues due to interference. Honestly, the range of the set that came with this writer's OLED model still isn't fantastic.
We'd take a proper D-pad and increased range, but reliably driftless Joy-Con is absolutely the #1 fix on this list.